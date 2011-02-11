Menu
Poster of Auschwitz
4.8 IMDb Rating: 3.2
Auschwitz

Auschwitz - teaser
Country Germany / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2011
World premiere 11 February 2011
Release date
11 February 2011 Germany
Production Boll Kino Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG
Also known as
Auschwitz, Освенцим, アウシュビッツ　ホロコーストガス室の戦慄
Director
Uwe Boll
Cast
Arved Birnbaum
Uwe Boll
Nik Goldman
Maximilian Gärtner
Harold Levy
Cast and Crew
4.8
3.2 IMDb
Quotes
Uwe Boll Who doesn't want to see the movie doesn't have to see it. But I think it is very useful that this movie exists and I put it now on discussion.
Auschwitz - teaser
Auschwitz - интервью с режиссером
