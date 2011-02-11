Menu
4.8
IMDb Rating: 3.2
2 posters
Auschwitz
Auschwitz
Auschwitz
18+
Drama
Auschwitz
teaser
teaser
Country
Germany / Canada
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2011
World premiere
11 February 2011
Release date
11 February 2011
Germany
Production
Boll Kino Beteiligungs GmbH & Co. KG
Also known as
Auschwitz, Освенцим, アウシュビッツ ホロコーストガス室の戦慄
Director
Uwe Boll
Cast
Arved Birnbaum
Uwe Boll
Nik Goldman
Maximilian Gärtner
Harold Levy
Similar films for Auschwitz
6.2
Rampage
(2009)
4.9
Far Cry
(2008)
5.9
Darfur
(2009)
6.0
Assault on Wall Street
(2013)
4.8
Max Schmeling
(2010)
2.5
Zombie Massacre 2: Reich of the Dead
(2015)
6.1
Rampage: Capital Punishment
(2014)
3.0
In the Name of the King 3: The Last Mission
(2014)
3.6
Suddenly
(2013)
3.2
In the Name of the King 2: Two Worlds
(2011)
3.0
Blubberella
(2011)
3.0
BloodRayne: The Third Reich
(2010)
15
votes
3.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
athemeforanna
2 April 2015, 12:51
где его можно посмотреть????
Quotes
Uwe Boll
Who doesn't want to see the movie doesn't have to see it. But I think it is very useful that this movie exists and I put it now on discussion.
Film Trailers
Auschwitz
Teaser
0
0
Auschwitz
Интервью с режиссером
0
0
