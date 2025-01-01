Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Movies Set on Islands

Movies Set on Islands

In films about island trips, you will find the breathtaking beauty of exotic places, mysterious adventures and characteristic dramas that unfold against the backdrop of these secluded corners of the planet.
The magic of the islands is available to you through the lenses of talented filmmakers, and at the same time, full immersion in an incredible journey into the colorful and picturesque nature.

The Legend of Ochi
The Legend of Ochi
Adventure 2025, USA
5.0
Greedy People
Greedy People
Comedy 2024, USA
5.0
Blink Twice
Blink Twice
Thriller 2024, Mexico / USA
6.0
Something in the Water
Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
4.0
Haunted Heart
Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Spain
4.0
Plane
Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
7.0
The Meg 2: The Trench
The Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
6.0
Uncharted
Uncharted
Action, Adventure 2022, USA
7.0
Prey
Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
7.0
U Samogo Belogo Morya
U Samogo Belogo Morya
Drama, Family 2022, Russia
5.0
Influencer
Influencer
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2022, USA
6.0
แอน
แอน
Detective, Thriller 2022, Thailand
5.0
Bergman Island
Bergman Island
Drama 2021, France
6.0
Old
Old
Thriller 2021, USA
6.0
A Pure Place
A Pure Place
Drama 2021, Germany
5.0
The Resort
The Resort
Horror 2021, USA
3.0
Gulyay, Vasya! Svidanie na Bali
Gulyay, Vasya! Svidanie na Bali
Comedy 2020, Russia
5.0
Wendy
Wendy
Drama, Fantasy 2020, USA
5.0
Fantasy Island
Fantasy Island
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
5.0
Death of Me
Death of Me
Horror, Detective 2020, USA
4.0
De piraten van hiernaast
De piraten van hiernaast
Family 2020, Netherlands
5.0
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2020, Ireland / Luxembourg
6.0
Rose Island
Rose Island
Adventure, Comedy, Drama 2020, Italy
7.0
The Lighthouse
The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy 2019, USA
7.0
Greed
Greed
Drama, Comedy 2019, Great Britain
5.0
Poteryannyy ostrov
Poteryannyy ostrov
Mystery, Adventure, Thriller 2019, Russia
5.0
Trudnosti vyzhivaniya
Trudnosti vyzhivaniya
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Russia
4.0
The Whistlers
The Whistlers
Comedy 2019, Romania / France / Germany
6.0
Pororo, Treasure Island Adventure
Pororo, Treasure Island Adventure
Animation, Children's 2019, South Korea
5.0
Away
Away
Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2019, Latvia
6.0
These stories capture the spirit of escape, discovery, and the unique charm that only life on an island can offer.

