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Shane West
Shane West Shane West
Kinoafisha Persons Shane West

Shane West

Shane West

Date of Birth
10 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

ER 8.0
ER (1994)
Once and Again 7.7
Once and Again (1999)
Nikita 7.5
Nikita (2010)

Filmography

Deadly Vows 7.4
Deadly Vows Still Smiling
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
Walden 7.3
Walden Walden
Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Dirty South 7.1
The Dirty South The Dirty South
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
Escape the Field 4.4
Escape the Field Escape The Field
Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Maneater 3.9
Maneater Maneater
Action, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Mid-Century 3.2
Mid-Century Mid-Century
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Chariot 3.6
Chariot Chariot
Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Awakening the Zodiac 4.8
Awakening the Zodiac Awakening the Zodiac
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2017, Canada
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