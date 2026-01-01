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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Shane West
Shane West
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shane West
Shane West
Shane West
Date of Birth
10 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.0
ER
(1994)
7.7
Once and Again
(1999)
7.5
Nikita
(2010)
Filmography
7.4
Deadly Vows
Still Smiling
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
7.3
Walden
Walden
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
The Dirty South
The Dirty South
Action, Crime, Drama
2023, Great Britain / USA
Watch trailer
4.4
Escape the Field
Escape The Field
Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3.9
Maneater
Maneater
Action, Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
Watch trailer
3.2
Mid-Century
Mid-Century
Horror, Thriller
2022, USA
3.6
Chariot
Chariot
Sci-Fi
2022, USA
4.8
Awakening the Zodiac
Awakening the Zodiac
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2017, Canada
Show more
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