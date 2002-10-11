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Poster of The Rules of Attraction
6.8
Kinoafisha Films The Rules of Attraction
6.8

The Rules of Attraction

, 2002
The Rules of Attraction
USA, Germany / Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Rules of Attraction
6.8

Synopsis

The incredibly spoiled and overprivileged students of Camden College are a backdrop for an unusual love triangle between a drug dealer, a virgin and a bisexual classmate.

Cast

James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek
Sean Bateman
Shannyn Sossamon
Shannyn Sossamon
Lauren Hynde
Ian Somerhalder
Ian Somerhalder
Paul Denton
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel
Lara
Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Kelly
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Thomas Ian Nicholas
Mitchell
Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway
Kip Pardue
Victor
Eric Stoltz
Clare Kramer
Joel Michaely
Joel Michaely
Raymond
Jay Baruchel
Jay Baruchel
Harry
Director Roger Avary
Writer Bret Easton Ellis, Roger Avary
Composer tomandandy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 31 January 2003
World premiere 11 October 2002
Release date
26 December 2002 Russia 18+
23 June 2003 Brazil 18
11 October 2002 Canada
13 November 2003 Czechia 15+
12 March 2003 France
1 May 2003 Germany
26 December 2002 Kazakhstan
22 August 2003 Mexico C
26 December 2002 Norway
11 October 2002 USA
26 December 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $4,000,000
Worldwide Gross $11,832,860
Production Kingsgate Films, Roger Avary Filmproduktion GmbH
Also known as
The Rules of Attraction, Atracción, A vonzás szabályai, As Regras da Atracção, Atracción perversa, Die Regeln des Spiels, Fuck the Rules, Kural ötesi, Las reglas de la atracción, Las reglas del juego, Le regole dell'attrazione, Les lois de l'attraction, Pravila privlačnosti, Pravila slacenja, Reglas del juego, Regras da Atração, Regulile atractiei, Rules of Attraction - vastustamattomat vietit, The Rules of Attraction - Lustans lagar, Traukos desniai, Võrgutamisreeglid, Żyć szybko, umierać młodo, Ανορθόδοξη έλξη, Правила привлачности, Правила секса, Правила сексу, Правилата на привличане, ルールズ・オブ・アトラクション, 愛情磁場, Die Regeln des Spiels - The Rules of Attraction, Die Regeln des Spiels – Rules of Attraction

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 December 2023

Quotes

Victor [summarizing his vacation, nonstop, in just under four minutes] Took a charter flight on a DC-10 to London. Landed at Heathrow. Took a cab to the city center. Don't let people lie to you: hostels are for the ugly. I'm staying in Home House, the most beautiful hotel in the world. Called a friend from school who was selling hash, but she wasn't in. Met a couple of Brits who take me to, of all places, Camden Street. I flirt a bit at the Virgin Megastore, buy some CDs, then follow some girls with pink hair. I wandered around trying to get laid, until it started to rain, then went back to Home House. Ministry of Sound is dead, so I go to Remform - but it's Gay Night. I find the one hetero girl in the place and we dry hump on the dance floor. We cab it back to Home House. I strip her clothes off, suck her toes, and we fuck. I hung out for four or five days. Met the world's biggest DJ, Paul Oakenfold. Kept missing the Changing of the Guards. Wrote my mom a postcard I never sent. Bought some speed from an Italian junkie who was trying to sell me a stolen bike. Smoked a lot of hash that had too much tobacco in it. Saw the Tate. Saw Big Ben. Ate a lot of weird English food. It rained a lot, it was expensive, and I'm jonesing... So, I split for Amsterdam. The Dutch all know English, so I didn't have to speak any Dutch - which was a relief. I cruise the Red Light District. Visit a sex show. Visit a sex museum. Smoke a lot of hash. I meet a Dutch TV actress and we drink absinthe at a bar called Absinthe. The museums were cool, I guess. Lots of Van Goghs and the Vermeers were intense. Wandered around. Bought a lot of pastries. Ate some intense waffles. We bought some coke and I cruised the Red Light District, until I found some blonde with big tits that reminds me of Lara. I gave her a hundred guilders. In the end, she pulls me out, and I cum between her tits, even though I'm wearing a rubber. Afterward we made small-talk about AIDS, her Moroccan pimp, and herself. I wake to the sound of a wino singing. It's 8 AM and hot as blazes. I pretend to ice-skate around Central Station, while someone plays the sax. Trade songs with a Kiwi girl... Then split for Paris by train. Wander the Champs-Elysees. Climb the Eiffel Tower for only seven francs, because the ticket machine was broken. Got the hang of the Metro, took it everywhere. Went to a Ford model party and hooked up with a Romanian model named Karina. She chugs my cock at the Mariott Champs-Elysees, which is good. We played billiards, went shopping. I think she gave me mono. Drove a Ferrari that belonged to a member of the Saudi royal family. Made out with a Dutch model in front of the Louvre. Saw the Arc de Triomphe and almost became road-kill crossing the street... "Oakie" invites me to Dublin, so I catch an Aer Lingus flight and stay at the Morrison. Dublin rocks like you can't imagine. Oakenfold lets me spin some discs with him. Irish girls are as small as leprechauns. I swap hickeys with a drunk woman. After groping my abs and calling me "Mr. L.A.", she strips for me in the bath room of the club. Sneak into the Guinness factory and steal some stout so good my dick goes hard... I fly to Barcelona, which was a low-rent bust. Too many fat American students. Too many lame meat markets. I dropped acid at the Sagrada Familia, which was a trip to say the least. Cruise up the coast to the Museo Gala Dali, but had no more acid, which sucked. Some girl from Camden calls me on my cell, so I let her listen to the church bells in Cadaques. Canta Cruz is beautiful, but there are no girls here, just old hippies... So, I went to Switzerland where I, ironically, couldn't find anyone who had the time. Took the Glacier Express up the Schilthorn, which is beautiful in a way I can't describe... Euro Pass into Italy and ended up in Venice, where I met a hot girl who looks like Rachael Leigh Cook and speaks better English than I do. She's living for a year on only five dollars a day. We gondola around, buy some masks. She think's I'm a capitalist, because my hotel room costs more for one night than she's spending her entire trip. But she doesn't mind it so much when I pay the bills... I ditch her and hook up with a couple who obviously want a 3-some. Too much tension there, but the doofus offers to drive me to Rome, an offer I jump at. Traffic is bad and we're stopped for hours without moving. The wife turns out to be a freak. The guy starts to wig out on me. It's like a Polanski film... We stop for a while in Florence, where I see some big dome. A bomb goes off and I lose the weird couple, which is probably for the best... Ended up in Rome, which is big and hot and dirty. It was just like L.A., but with ruins. I went to the Vatican, which was ridiculously opulent. Stood for two hours to get into the Sistine Chapel, which - now that it's been cleaned - looks fake. I meet two under-age Italian girls who I try to talk into fucking each other while I jack off onto them. Bored, I buy them some ice cream instead. My hotel has a gym, so I work out. I bump into some guy from Camden who says he knows me, but I'm sure that he's a fag, so I lose him. I try to fart and instead shit my pants. Back in my hotel room, I masturbate and have a pain in my groin. That night, I dream about a beautiful girl, half in water, stretching her lean body. She asks me if I like it and I tell her she can clean fish with it. I don't know what it means, but I wake well-rested, masturbate in the shower, and check out... I make my way back to London and hang out in Piccadilly Circus. Hmm. Palakon. I swap shirts with some upper-crusty Cambridge chick. Hers was an Agnes B., mine a Costume Nationale. She acts stuffy and prudish, but is really wild underneath it all. She barely looks at my abs, though she wants to. The next day, I drop some acid and get lost in the subway for a full day and can't find my way out. I meet a cute girl who lets me jack off onto her as long as no cum gets onto her Paul Smith coat. We get stoned while listening to Michael Jackson records and the next morning I wake up talking to myself. I have a big bump on my head from flailing in my sleep. I get my stuff and barely make my plane back to the United States... I no longer know who I am and I feel like the ghost of a total stranger.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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