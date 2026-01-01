Menu
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony
Date of Birth
16 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero
Popular Films
7.3
Big Night
(1996)
7.1
Bringing Out the Dead
(1999)
7.1
In the Heights
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Biography
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2021
2020
2006
2004
1999
1996
1995
All
9
Films
9
Actor
8
Composer
1
7.1
In the Heights
In the Heights
Drama, Musical
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7
Koati
Koati
Animation
2021, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.5
Siempre, Luis
Siempre, Luis
Documentary, Drama
2020, USA
5.5
El Cantante
The Singer / El Cantante
Biography, Drama
2006, USA
7
Man on Fire
Man on Fire
Drama, Thriller, Action
2004, USA / Great Britain / Mexico
7.1
Bringing Out the Dead
Bringing Out The Dead
Drama, Thriller
1999, USA
6.3
The Substitute
The Substitute
Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama
1996, USA
7.3
Big Night
Big Night
Drama, Romantic
1996, USA
6.8
Hackers
Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime
1995, USA
