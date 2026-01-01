Menu
Marc Anthony

Date of Birth
16 September 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Height
167 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Big Night 7.3
Big Night (1996)
Bringing Out the Dead 7.1
Bringing Out the Dead (1999)
In the Heights 7.1
In the Heights (2021)

Filmography

Genre
Year
In the Heights 7.1
In the Heights
Drama, Musical 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Koati 7
Koati
Animation 2021, Mexico
Watch trailer
Siempre, Luis 6.5
Siempre, Luis
Documentary, Drama 2020, USA
El Cantante 5.5
The Singer / El Cantante
Biography, Drama 2006, USA
Man on Fire 7
Man on Fire
Drama, Thriller, Action 2004, USA / Great Britain / Mexico
Bringing Out the Dead 7.1
Bringing Out The Dead
Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
The Substitute 6.3
The Substitute
Action, Thriller, Crime, Drama 1996, USA
Big Night 7.3
Big Night
Drama, Romantic 1996, USA
Hackers 6.8
Hackers
Thriller, Action, Crime 1995, USA
