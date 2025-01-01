Aida Turturro

Menu
Date of Birth
25 September 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown

Popular Films

The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos (1999)
Bringing Out the Dead 7.2
Bringing Out the Dead (1999)
Money Train 6.7
Money Train (1995)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 6 TV Shows 1 Actress 7
Romance & Cigarettes 6.6
Romance & Cigarettes Romance & Cigarettes
Musical, Romantic, Comedy 2005, USA
2BPerfectlyHonest 4.6
2BPerfectlyHonest 2BPerfectlyHonest
Comedy, Drama 2004, USA
The Sopranos 8.7
The Sopranos
Drama, Crime 1999, USA
Bringing Out the Dead 7.2
Bringing Out the Dead Bringing Out The Dead
Drama, Thriller 1999, USA
Money Train 6.7
Money Train Money Train
Thriller, Crime, Action, Drama, Comedy 1995, USA
Junior 5.9
Junior Junior
Sci-Fi, Comedy 1994, USA
The Dutch Master 5.5
The Dutch Master The Dutch Master
Romantic, Short, Comedy 1994, Germany / USA
