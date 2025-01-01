Menu
Aida Turturro
Date of Birth
25 September 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown
Popular Films
8.7
The Sopranos
(1999)
7.2
Bringing Out the Dead
(1999)
6.7
Money Train
(1995)
Filmography
7
6.6
Romance & Cigarettes
Romance & Cigarettes
Musical, Romantic, Comedy
2005, USA
4.6
2BPerfectlyHonest
2BPerfectlyHonest
Comedy, Drama
2004, USA
8.7
The Sopranos
Drama, Crime
1999, USA
7.2
Bringing Out the Dead
Bringing Out The Dead
Drama, Thriller
1999, USA
6.7
Money Train
Money Train
Thriller, Crime, Action, Drama, Comedy
1995, USA
5.9
Junior
Junior
Sci-Fi, Comedy
1994, USA
5.5
The Dutch Master
The Dutch Master
Romantic, Short, Comedy
1994, Germany / USA
