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About
Filmography
Yūko Daike
Yūko Daike
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yūko Daike
Yūko Daike
Yūko Daike
Date of Birth
9 August 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Kikujiro
(1999)
7.5
Zatōichi
(2003)
7.3
Dolls
(2002)
Filmography
7.5
Zatōichi
Zatoichi
Action
2003, Japan
7.3
Dolls
Dolls
Drama, Romantic
2002, Japan
7.8
Kikujiro
Kikujirô no natsu
Drama, Comedy
1999, Japan
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