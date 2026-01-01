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Yūko Daike Yūko Daike
Kinoafisha Persons Yūko Daike

Yūko Daike

Yūko Daike

Date of Birth
9 August 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
169 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Kikujiro 7.8
Kikujiro (1999)
Zatōichi 7.5
Zatōichi (2003)
Dolls 7.3
Dolls (2002)

Filmography

Zatōichi 7.5
Zatōichi Zatoichi
Action 2003, Japan
Dolls 7.3
Dolls Dolls
Drama, Romantic 2002, Japan
Kikujiro 7.8
Kikujiro Kikujirô no natsu
Drama, Comedy 1999, Japan
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