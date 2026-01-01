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Poster of Eleven Hopes
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Eleven Hopes
5.6

Eleven Hopes

, 1975
Odinnadtsat nadezhd
USSR / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Poster of Eleven Hopes
5.6

Cast

Anatoliy Papanov
Anatoliy Papanov
Vasiliy Vorontsov
Lyubov Virolaynen
Irina Lozovskaya
Yuriy Demich
Yuriy Demich
Sergey Romantsev
Aleksandr Goloborodko
Boris Lavrenyov
Igor Dobryakov
Igor Sokolovskiy
Boris Shcherbakov
Boris Shcherbakov
Volodya Babochkin
Nikolai Sektimenko
Viktor Parkhomenko
Evgeniy Leonov-Gladyshev
Evgeniy Leonov-Gladyshev
konstantin Kosichkin
Vano Yantbelidze
Bregvadze
Nikolai Ozerov
Kommentator
Director Wiktor Sadowski
Writer Wiktor Sadowski, Valentin Yezhov
Composer Vladlen Chistyakov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 22 March 1976
Release date
22 March 1976 Russia
22 March 1976 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Odinnadtsat nadezhd, Eleven Hopes, Elf Hoffnungen, Одиннадцать надежд

Film rating

5.6
Rate 15 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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