Andrei Tolubeyev
Andrei Tolubeyev Andrei Tolubeyev
Kinoafisha Persons Andrei Tolubeyev

Andrei Tolubeyev

Andrei Tolubeyev

Date of Birth
30 March 1945
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
7 April 2008

Popular Films

Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling (1982)
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych (2006)
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak 7.3
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 22 Films 14 TV Shows 8 Actor 22
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya 4.6
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya
Drama 2008, Russia
Kapitanskie deti
Kapitanskie deti
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2007, Russia
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat
Documentary 2007, Russia
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2006, Russia
Andersen. Life Without Love 6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love Andersen. Life Without Love
Biography, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Diversant
Diversant
Drama, War 2004, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 5: Oper
Banditskiy Peterburg 5: Oper
Crime, Drama 2003, Russia
Klyuch ot spalni 5.1
Klyuch ot spalni Klyuch ot spalni
Comedy 2003, Russia
5.6
Lunnye polyany Lunnye polyany
Romantic 2002, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 3: Krah Antibiotika
Banditskiy Peterburg 3: Krah Antibiotika
Crime, Drama 2001, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron
Crime, Drama 2000, Russia
Agent nacionalnoj bezopasnosti
Agent nacionalnoj bezopasnosti
Crime, Drama, Detective 1999, Russia
The Fatal Eggs 4.8
The Fatal Eggs Rokovye yaytsa
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1996, Russia / Czechia
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak 7.3
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak
Drama 1993, Russia
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin 7
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin Moy luchshiy drug, general Vasiliy, syn Iosifa
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Sport 1991, USSR
Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii
Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii
War, Drama 1990, USSR
Adam's Rib 7.3
Adam's Rib Rebro Adama
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 1990, USSR
Gu-Ga 6.5
Gu-Ga Gu-Ga
War, Drama 1989, USSR
Once Lied 7
Once Lied Edinozhdy solgav...
Drama 1987, USSR
Kholodnyy mart 6.7
Kholodnyy mart Kholodnyy mart
Drama 1987, USSR
20 dekabrya
20 dekabrya
Drama, Crime, History 1982, Russia
Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling Tears Were Falling
Comedy, Drama, Fairy Tale 1982, USSR
