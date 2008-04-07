Andrei Tolubeyev

Menu
Date of Birth
30 March 1945
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
7 April 2008
Popular Films
7.9
Tears Were Falling
(1982)
7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
(2006)
7.3
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak
(1993)
Actor
22
4.6
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya
Gogol. Portret zagadochnogo geniya
Drama
2008, Russia
Kapitanskie deti
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2007, Russia
Kaznit nelzya pomilovat
Documentary
2007, Russia
7.6
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure
2006, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Andersen. Life Without Love
Andersen. Life Without Love
Biography, Romantic, Fairy Tale
2006, Russia
Watch trailer
Diversant
Drama, War
2004, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 5: Oper
Crime, Drama
2003, Russia
5.1
Klyuch ot spalni
Klyuch ot spalni
Comedy
2003, Russia
5.6
Lunnye polyany
Lunnye polyany
Romantic
2002, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg 3: Krah Antibiotika
Crime, Drama
2001, Russia
Banditskiy Peterburg. Baron
Crime, Drama
2000, Russia
Agent nacionalnoj bezopasnosti
Crime, Drama, Detective
1999, Russia
4.8
The Fatal Eggs
Rokovye yaytsa
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1996, Russia / Czechia
7.3
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak
Vospitanie zhestokosti u zhenshchin i sobak
Drama
1993, Russia
7
My Best Friend, General Vasili, Son of Joseph Stalin
Moy luchshiy drug, general Vasiliy, syn Iosifa
Comedy, Drama, Biography, Sport
1991, USSR
Voyna na zapadnom napravlenii
War, Drama
1990, USSR
7.3
Adam's Rib
Rebro Adama
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
1990, USSR
6.5
Gu-Ga
Gu-Ga
War, Drama
1989, USSR
7
Once Lied
Edinozhdy solgav...
Drama
1987, USSR
6.7
Kholodnyy mart
Kholodnyy mart
Drama
1987, USSR
20 dekabrya
Drama, Crime, History
1982, Russia
7.9
Tears Were Falling
Tears Were Falling
Comedy, Drama, Fairy Tale
1982, USSR
