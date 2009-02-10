Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Crossing Over
Poster of Crossing Over
Рейтинги
7.5 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Crossing Over

Crossing Over

Crossing Over 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2008
Online premiere 31 July 2009
World premiere 10 February 2009
Release date
24 November 2011 Russia Каскад 18+
26 February 2009 Bahrain
10 February 2009 Brazil
4 August 2010 France
25 June 2009 Germany
31 July 2009 Great Britain
23 April 2009 Greece
26 June 2009 Italy
24 November 2011 Kazakhstan
10 September 2009 Portugal
11 February 2011 Spain
27 February 2009 USA
24 November 2011 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $19,000,000
Worldwide Gross $3,676,533
Production The Weinstein Company, The Kennedy/Marshall Company, Movie Prose
Also known as
Crossing Over, Droit de passage, Imigranti, Persecución inminente, A szabadság határai, Crossing Over - Der Traum von Amerika, Inmigrantes ilegales, La graniţa libertăţii, Lahatzot gvoulot, Para Lá da Fronteira, Paranomes praxeis, Persikėlimas, Priseljenci, Przeprawa, Rajattu maa, Ścigani, Sınırı Geçmek, Territorio prohibido, Território Restrito, Üle piiri, Παράνομες πράξεις, Имигранти, Переправа, Перетинаючи кордон, 正義のゆくえ I.C.E.特別捜査官
Director
Wayne Kramer
Cast
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Sean Penn
Sean Penn
Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Ashley Judd
Ashley Judd
Cliff Curtis
Cliff Curtis
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Crossing Over
Extraordinary Measures 7.2
Extraordinary Measures (2010)
K-19: The Widowmaker 7.0
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)
Regarding Henry 6.7
Regarding Henry (1991)
The Devil's Own 7.1
The Devil's Own (1997)
Firewall 6.0
Firewall (2006)
Hollywood Homicide 5.9
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
Paranoia 6.6
Paranoia (2013)
Random Hearts 5.5
Random Hearts (1999)
Frantic 7.2
Frantic (1988)
42 7.5
42 (2013)
Inhale 7.1
Inhale (2010)
Morning Glory 7.0
Morning Glory (2010)

Film rating

7.5
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Special Agent Howell You see what's interesting, Miss Shepard, is we ran a check on your name. A Claire Shepard arrived on a B-2 visitors visa seven months ago, and then, just two days ago, she has her status adjusted to an EB-1 green card for persons of extraordinary ability. According to The Internet Movie Database, the only Claire Shepard that matches your spelling, age and place of birth has two credits on little known Aussie TV shows. Walk on roles. She hasn't won any national or international awards
Special Agent Ludwig Which is something the adjudicator who handled your case would have to have been aware of, and yet he approved you for an EB-1. Miss Shepard, we'd like you to tell us about your relationship with center adjudications officer Cole Frankel?
Listen to the
soundtrack Crossing Over
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more