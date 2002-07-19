Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of K-19: The Widowmaker
Poster of K-19: The Widowmaker
Poster of K-19: The Widowmaker
Рейтинги
7.0 IMDb Rating: 6.7
Rate
3 posters
Kinoafisha Films K-19: The Widowmaker

K-19: The Widowmaker

K-19: The Widow maker 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain / Germany / USA / Canada
Runtime 2 hours 18 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 29 August 2002
World premiere 19 July 2002
Release date
17 October 2002 Russia 12+
7 November 2002 Australia M
19 July 2002 Brazil
21 November 2002 Czechia 12+
27 September 2002 Denmark 11
18 September 2002 France
4 September 2002 Germany
25 October 2002 Great Britain
13 September 2002 Greece
24 October 2002 Israel
15 November 2002 Italy
14 December 2002 Japan
17 October 2002 Kazakhstan
19 July 2002 Norway 15
3 January 2003 Portugal
3 October 2002 South Korea
13 September 2002 Spain
19 July 2002 USA
17 October 2002 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $100,000,000
Worldwide Gross $65,716,126
Production Paramount Pictures, Intermedia Films, National Geographic Society
Also known as
K-19: The Widowmaker, K-19, К-19, K-19 - Showdown in der Tiefe, K*19: The Widowmaker, Atomcsapda, K-19 - Tehlikeli saatler, K-19 : Le Piège des profondeurs, K-19: O Fazedor de Viúvas, K-19: Stroj na smrt, K-19: Stroj na smrť, K-19: Submarinul Ucigaș, K-19: Tàu Ngầm Tử Thần, K-19: Terreur sous la mer, K*19 - The Widowmaker, K19, Podmornica K-19, Submarinul K-19, Tajna podmornice K-19, The Widowmaker, Ypovryhio K-19 - O fonias, Υποβρύχιο Κ-19, Υποβρύχιο Κ-19: Ο φονιάς, 哈里遜福特K-19
Director
Kathryn Bigelow
Kathryn Bigelow
Cast
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson
Dmitry Chepovetsky
Dmitry Chepovetsky
Peter Sarsgaard
Peter Sarsgaard
Cast and Crew
Similar films for K-19: The Widowmaker
The Hunt for Red October 6.6
The Hunt for Red October (1990)
Crossing Over 7.5
Crossing Over (2008)
Hollywood Homicide 5.9
Hollywood Homicide (2003)
The Weight of Water 5.9
The Weight of Water (2000)
Firewall 6.0
Firewall (2006)
Random Hearts 5.5
Random Hearts (1999)
Phantom 5.9
Phantom (2013)
Behind Enemy Lines 6.7
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
U-571 6.0
U-571 (2000)
Six Days Seven Nights 6.6
Six Days Seven Nights (1998)
Air Force One 6.5
Air Force One (1997)
The Devil's Own 7.1
The Devil's Own (1997)
Film in Collections
Films Based on True Stories Films Based on True Stories

Film rating

7.0
Rate 16 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Capt. Mikhail Polenin They'll send you to the Gulag, like your father.
Captain Alexei Vostrikov Well, it's a family tradition, isn't it?
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
The Pout-Pout Fish
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more