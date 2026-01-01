Menu
Charodei
18+
Sci-Fi
Comedy
Country
Russia
Production year
2017
Director
Roman Doronin
Cast
Oskar Kuchera
Sergey Astakhov
Natasha Korolyova
Sergey Glushko
Mikhail Svetin
Similar films for Charodei
5.6
Sem uzhinov
(2019)
5.5
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
(2014)
6.8
Days of Eclipse
(1988)
7.8
A Man from the Boulevard des Capucines
(1987)
6.5
Konets operatsii Rezident
(1986)
8.3
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra
(1983)
7.6
Zelyonyy furgon
(1983)
6.9
Resident Return
(1982)
8.3
Priklyucheniya Sherloka Kholmsa i doktora Vatsona: Sobaka Baskerviley
(1981)
6.8
Petrovka, 38
(1980)
6.5
Ogaryova Street, Number 6
(1980)
8.4
Tot samyy Myunkhgauzen
(1979)
5.3
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
