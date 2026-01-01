Menu
Poster of Charodei
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Charodei

Charodei

18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Russia
Production year 2017
Director
Roman Doronin
Cast
Oskar Kuchera
Oskar Kuchera
Sergey Astakhov
Sergey Astakhov
Natasha Korolyova
Sergey Glushko
Sergey Glushko
Mikhail Svetin
Mikhail Svetin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
