Aleksandr Talal
Aleksandr Talal

Date of Birth
1 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

8 sposobov lyubit 7.6
8 sposobov lyubit (2021)
Day Watch 6.7
Day Watch (2005)
Tell Her 6.7
Tell Her (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Writer 9 Actor 1
Smychok
Smychok
Thriller 2022, Russia
Oboyudnoe soglasie
Oboyudnoe soglasie
Drama 2022, Russia
We
We My
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2022, Russia
8 sposobov lyubit 7.6
8 sposobov lyubit
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Russia
Pischeblok
Pischeblok
Drama, Thriller 2021, Russia
Tell Her 6.7
Tell Her Skazhi ey
Drama 2020, Russia
Balabol
Balabol
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2014, Russia
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki 6.4
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Children's, Animation, Family 2010, Russia
Black Lightning 6.5
Black Lightning Chyornaya Molniya
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Day Watch 6.7
Day Watch Day Watch
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2005, Russia
