Aleksandr Talal
Aleksandr Talal
Date of Birth
1 July 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Popular Films
7.6
8 sposobov lyubit
(2021)
6.7
Day Watch
(2005)
6.7
Tell Her
(2020)
Filmography
Smychok
Thriller
2022, Russia
Oboyudnoe soglasie
Drama
2022, Russia
We
My
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.6
8 sposobov lyubit
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2021, Russia
Pischeblok
Drama, Thriller
2021, Russia
6.7
Tell Her
Skazhi ey
Drama
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
Balabol
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2014, Russia
6.4
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Children's, Animation, Family
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Black Lightning
Chyornaya Molniya
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
6.7
Day Watch
Day Watch
Mystery, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2005, Russia
