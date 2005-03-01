Similar films for Barbie: Fairytopia
Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2007, USA
7.0
Barbie: A Fairy Secret Animation, Fantasy, Family
2011, USA
6.0
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale Family, Animation
2010, USA
7.0
Barbie Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic
2023, USA
7.0
Secret of the Wings Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2012, USA
7.0
Barbie: Princess Charm School Animation, Fairy Tale, Family
2011, USA
6.0
Winx Club 3D: Magical Adventure Animation
2010, Italy
6.0
Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue Animation, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
6.0
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure Animation, Fairy Tale
2009, USA
6.0
Tinker Bell Family, Animation, Fantasy
2008, USA
6.0
Barbie and the Three Musketeers Animation, Family
2009, USA
6.0
Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper Animation, Comedy, Family
2004, USA / Canada
7.0