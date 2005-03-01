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Poster of Barbie: Fairytopia
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Barbie: Fairytopia
6.7

Barbie: Fairytopia

, 2005
Barbie: Fairytopia
USA / Animation, Family / 18+
Poster of Barbie: Fairytopia
6.7

Cast

Kelly Sheridan
Mermaid #2
Lee Tockar
Lee Tockar
Happy Trolls
Lee Tockar
Lee Tockar
Happy Trolls
Lee Tockar
Lee Tockar
Happy Trolls
Tabitha St. Germain
Tabitha St. Germain
Mermaid #1
Tabitha St. Germain
Tabitha St. Germain
Mermaid #1
Tabitha St. Germain
Tabitha St. Germain
Mermaid #1
Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr
Pixie #4
Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr
Pixie #4
Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr
Pixie #4
Venus Terzo
Azura
Chiara Zanni
Pixie #3
Director Todd Resnick, Walter P. Martishius
Writer Elise Allen, Diane Duane
Composer Eric Colvin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 11 July 2021
World premiere 1 March 2005
Release date
8 March 2005 Russia 0+
10 September 2017 Australia
9 March 2005 Denmark
8 March 2005 Kazakhstan
8 March 2005 USA
8 March 2005 Ukraine
Production Mainframe Entertainment, Mattel Entertainment, Mattel
Also known as
Barbie: Fairytopia, Barbi në Feritopia, Barbi u Feritopiji, Barbie : Fairytopia, Barbie Fairytopia, Barbie: Království víl, Barbie: Periler Ülkesinde, Barbie: Wróżkolandia, Barbie: Το μυστικό του ουράνιου τόξου, I Barbie sti Neraidohora, To mystiko tou ouraniou toxou, Η Barbie στη Νεραϊδοχώρα, Η Μπάρμπι στη Νεραϊδοχώρα, Μπάρμπι: Το μυστικό του ουράνιου τόξου, Барби: Сказочная страна, Барбі: Країна фей, バービーと妖精の国フェアリートピア, 芭比之夢幻仙境, ბარბი ფეირიტოპია, ბარბი ფერიების ქვეყანა, Barbie - Fairytopia-keijukaismaa, 07. В стране фей, 芭比彩虹仙子之夢幻仙境, 芭比彩虹仙子之梦幻仙境

Cartoon rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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