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Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr Kathleen Barr
Kinoafisha Persons Kathleen Barr

Kathleen Barr

Kathleen Barr

Date of Birth
6 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress, The Adventurer, Comedy actress

Popular Films

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic 7.5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (2010)
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 7.2
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale (2010)
Gorshochek kashi 7.1
Gorshochek kashi (1984)

Filmography

Supernatural Academy 6.6
Supernatural Academy
Fantasy 2022, USA
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
Watch trailer
Rock Dog 2 6.1
Rock Dog 2 Rock Dog 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Go Fish 4.1
Go Fish Go Fish
Animation, Adventure 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Open Season: Scared Silly 4.9
Open Season: Scared Silly Open Season: Scared Silly
Animation, Children's 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase 5
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Animation 2016, USA
Barbie: Super Agents 5.6
Barbie: Super Agents Barbie: Spy Squad
Animation, Family 2016, USA
The Clockwork Girl 5.8
The Clockwork Girl The Clockwork Girl
Animation 2014, Canada / South Korea
Watch trailer
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