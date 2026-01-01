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Filmography
Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr
Kathleen Barr
Date of Birth
6 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.5
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
(2010)
7.2
Barbie in a Mermaid Tale
(2010)
7.1
Gorshochek kashi
(1984)
Filmography
6.6
Supernatural Academy
Fantasy
2022, USA
7
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA / China
Watch trailer
6.1
Rock Dog 2
Rock Dog 2
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.1
Go Fish
Go Fish
Animation, Adventure
2019, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Open Season: Scared Silly
Open Season: Scared Silly
Animation, Children's
2016, USA
Watch trailer
5
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Animation
2016, USA
5.6
Barbie: Super Agents
Barbie: Spy Squad
Animation, Family
2016, USA
5.8
The Clockwork Girl
The Clockwork Girl
Animation
2014, Canada / South Korea
Watch trailer
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