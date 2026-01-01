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Poster of A Lover's Romance
6.4
Kinoafisha Films A Lover's Romance
6.4

A Lover's Romance

, 1974
Romans o vlyublyonnykh
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of A Lover's Romance
6.4

Cast

Yevgeny Kindinov
Yevgeny Kindinov
Sergey Nikitin
Elena Koreneva
Elena Koreneva
Tanya
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Innokenty Smoktunovsky
Trumpeter
Irina Kupchenko
Irina Kupchenko
Lyuda
Elizaveta Solodova
Sergey's Mother
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Mariya - Tanya's Mother
Vladimir Konkin
Vladimir Konkin
Sergey's Younger Brother
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Igor Volgin
Roman Gromadskiy
Roman Gromadskiy
Ivan Solovyev - Albatros
Nikolai Grinko
Nikolai Grinko
Vice-admiral
Director Andrei Konchalovsky
Writer Evgeniy Grigorev
Composer Aleksandr Gradskiy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 18 July 1974
Release date
22 September 1975 Romania
11 November 1974 USA
10 November 1974 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Romans o vlyublyonnykh, Романс о влюблённых, A Lover's Romance, Balladi rakastavaisista, En romance om forelskelse, La romance des amoureux, La romanza degli innamorati, Romanca o zakochanych, Romanca o zljubljenih, Romance de enamorados, Romance de los enamorados, Romance for Lovers, Romance of Lovers, Romanță despre îndrăgostiți, Romanze für Verliebte, Szerelmesek románca, To romantso ton erotevmenon, 恋人曲, The Lovers' Romance, Romans o vljublennych, The Romance of Lovers

Film rating

6.4
Rate 11 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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