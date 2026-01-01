Romans o vlyublyonnykh, Романс о влюблённых, A Lover's Romance, Balladi rakastavaisista, En romance om forelskelse, La romance des amoureux, La romanza degli innamorati, Romanca o zakochanych, Romanca o zljubljenih, Romance de enamorados, Romance de los enamorados, Romance for Lovers, Romance of Lovers, Romanță despre îndrăgostiți, Romanze für Verliebte, Szerelmesek románca, To romantso ton erotevmenon, 恋人曲, The Lovers' Romance, Romans o vljublennych, The Romance of Lovers
Film rating
6.4
Rate11 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.