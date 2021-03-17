Country
Estonia / Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
2021
Online premiere
29 April 2022
World premiere
17 March 2021
Release date
|19 May 2022
|Australia
|
|MA15+
|5 January 2023
|Brazil
|
|
|29 October 2021
|Denmark
|
|15
|29 October 2021
|Estonia
|
|MS12
|25 November 2021
|Germany
|
|
|22 April 2022
|Great Britain
|
|15
|1 September 2022
|Netherlands
|
|
|17 November 2022
|South Korea
|
|
|2 September 2022
|Taiwan
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$253,583
Production
Factory, No Reservations Entertainment, Film Estonia
Also known as
Firebird, Жар-птица, Ognisty ptak, Ohnivý vták, Roman, Segredos de Guerra, Tulilind, Ugnies paukštė, 불새, ファイアバード, 士兵與軍官, 忘不鳥, 浴火鸟, 火鸟