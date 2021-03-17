Menu
Poster of Firebird
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.1
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films Firebird

Firebird

Firebird 18+
Country Estonia / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 29 April 2022
World premiere 17 March 2021
Release date
19 May 2022 Australia MA15+
5 January 2023 Brazil
29 October 2021 Denmark 15
29 October 2021 Estonia MS12
25 November 2021 Germany
22 April 2022 Great Britain 15
1 September 2022 Netherlands
17 November 2022 South Korea
2 September 2022 Taiwan
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $253,583
Production Factory, No Reservations Entertainment, Film Estonia
Also known as
Firebird, Жар-птица, Ognisty ptak, Ohnivý vták, Roman, Segredos de Guerra, Tulilind, Ugnies paukštė, 불새, ファイアバード, 士兵與軍官, 忘不鳥, 浴火鸟, 火鸟
Director
Peeter Rebane
Cast
Tom Prior
Nicholas Woodeson
Oleg Zagorodnii
Diana Pozharskaya
Rasmus Kaljujärv
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.1 IMDb
Quotes
Sergey Serebrennikov [Reading to drama class] "Above all, don't lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him, or around him, and so loses all respect for himself and for others. And having no respect he ceases to love."
[from Fyodor Dostoevsky, The Brothers Karamazov]
Stills
