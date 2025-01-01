Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Anastasiya Makeyeva
Anastasiya Makeyeva Anastasiya Makeyeva
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Makeyeva

Anastasiya Makeyeva

Anastasiya Makeyeva

Date of Birth
23 December 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Rider Named Death 6.4
The Rider Named Death (2004)
Georg 6.3
Georg (2007)
Novogodniy perepolokh 6.0
Novogodniy perepolokh (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 Films 6 TV Shows 4 Actress 10
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
Family, Children's, Adventure, Music 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Anna Karenina
Anna Karenina
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Novogodniy perepolokh 6
Novogodniy perepolokh Novogodniy perepolokh
Comedy, Family 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Dostali! Dostali!
Romantic 2015, Russia
Lyubit i nenavidet
Lyubit i nenavidet
Drama, Detective 2014, Russia
Oboroten v pogonakh 3.6
Oboroten v pogonakh Oboroten v pogonakh
Crime 2013, Ukraine
Chkalov
Chkalov
Drama 2012, Russia
Georg 6.3
Georg Georg
Biography, Romantic 2007, Russia / Estonia / Finland
Watch trailer
Advokat
Advokat
Crime, Detective 2004, Russia
The Rider Named Death 6.4
The Rider Named Death Vsadnik po imeni Smert
Drama, Action, Adventure 2004, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more