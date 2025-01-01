Menu
Anastasiya Makeyeva
Anastasiya Makeyeva
Date of Birth
23 December 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
6.4
The Rider Named Death
(2004)
6.3
Georg
(2007)
6.0
Novogodniy perepolokh
(2017)
Filmography
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
Family, Children's, Adventure, Music
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Anna Karenina
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
6
Novogodniy perepolokh
Novogodniy perepolokh
Comedy, Family
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Dostali!
Dostali!
Romantic
2015, Russia
Lyubit i nenavidet
Drama, Detective
2014, Russia
3.6
Oboroten v pogonakh
Oboroten v pogonakh
Crime
2013, Ukraine
Chkalov
Drama
2012, Russia
6.3
Georg
Georg
Biography, Romantic
2007, Russia / Estonia / Finland
Watch trailer
Advokat
Crime, Detective
2004, Russia
6.4
The Rider Named Death
Vsadnik po imeni Smert
Drama, Action, Adventure
2004, Russia
