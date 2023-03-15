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Poster of Last Sentinel
5.8
Last Sentinel - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Last Sentinel
5.8

Last Sentinel

, 2023
Last Sentinel
Estonia, Great Britain / Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Last Sentinel
5.8
Last Sentinel - Trailer
Last Sentinel  Trailer

Synopsis

A squad of soldiers is stranded on an abandoned military base in a post-apocalyptic Earth waiting for the relief or the enemy, whichever comes first.

Cast

Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth
Cassidy
Lucien Laviscount
Lucien Laviscount
Sullivan
Thomas Kretschmann
Thomas Kretschmann
Hendrichs
Martin McCann
Martin McCann
Baines
Ben Pullen
Ben Pullen
Marine Sergeant
Karin Tammaru
Marine Corporal
Jan Erik Ehrenberg
Marine 1
Monica Tuvi
Marine 2
Director Tanel Toom
Writer Malachi Smyth, Ivo Felt
Composer Gert Wilden Jr.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 17 March 2023
World premiere 15 March 2023
Release date
20 July 2023 Russia Экспонента
20 July 2023 Azerbaijan
20 July 2023 Bulgaria
17 March 2023 Estonia
27 July 2023 Germany 16
20 July 2023 Kazakhstan 16+
1 June 2023 Kuwait
20 July 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
20 July 2023 Moldova
1 June 2023 Saudi Arabia
20 July 2023 Tajikistan
1 June 2023 UAE TBC
20 July 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
Worldwide Gross $143,704
Production Allfilm, Altitude Film Entertainment, BR / Arte
Also known as
Last Sentinel, Az utolsó őrszem, Dernière sentinelle, Gateway 6, Last Contact, Ostatni posterunek, Sentinelle, Son Gözcü, Último Sentinela, Viimane vahipost, Рубеж выживания, Часовой, 六号关口, El Ultimo Centinela

Film rating

5.8
Rate 26 votes
4.9 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3455 In the Sci-Fi genre  449 In the Thriller genre  723 In the Drama genre  1280 In films of Estonia  2 In films of Great Britain  267 In films of 2023  219
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Last Sentinel - Trailer
Last Sentinel Trailer
Last Sentinel - Dubbed trailer
Last Sentinel Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

[first lines]
Cassidy [narrating] Darkness and light. Evil and good. War and peace. Them and us. Everyone knows that one could not exist without the other. And between to two, there is a balance.
Cassidy Some say that before the lands disappeared, birds were able to migrate between the continents. They used a wind called uplift. You don't have to flap your wings to stay up. But you also don't fall. You stay in the middle effortlessly, resting in the air.
Cassidy But there are no uplift winds any more, because we ruined the balance.

Our Review

A chamber thriller with philosophical dialogues set in an excellent environment.
A chamber thriller with philosophical dialogues set in an excellent environment. 2063. Due to climate change, the sea level has risen, leaving only two continents on the flooded Earth. A ferocious war for survival has erupted between their inhabitants. Four soldiers have long been stationed at an abandoned military base in the middle of the ocean, guarding a super weapon called "Martha." Leading the squad is the paranoid Sergeant Hendricks (Thomas Kretschmann). His right-hand woman is the gloomy Corporal Cassidy (Kate Bosworth), who is involved with the radio…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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