[first lines]
Cassidy
[narrating]
Darkness and light. Evil and good. War and peace. Them and us. Everyone knows that one could not exist without the other. And between to two, there is a balance.
Cassidy
Some say that before the lands disappeared, birds were able to migrate between the continents. They used a wind called uplift. You don't have to flap your wings to stay up. But you also don't fall. You stay in the middle effortlessly, resting in the air.
Cassidy
But there are no uplift winds any more, because we ruined the balance.