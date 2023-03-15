[first lines]

Cassidy [narrating] Darkness and light. Evil and good. War and peace. Them and us. Everyone knows that one could not exist without the other. And between to two, there is a balance.

Cassidy Some say that before the lands disappeared, birds were able to migrate between the continents. They used a wind called uplift. You don't have to flap your wings to stay up. But you also don't fall. You stay in the middle effortlessly, resting in the air.