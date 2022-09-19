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Poster of Kalev
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Kalev
7.6

Kalev

, 2022
Kalev
Estonia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Kalev
7.6

Cast

Reimo Sagor
Aivar Kuusmaa
Ronald Pelin
Veiko Porkanen
Rauno Pehka
Mait Malmsten
Jaak Salumets
Priit Võigemast
Riho Soonik
Mihkel Kuusk
Gert Kullamäe
Ott Kartau
Ivo Saksakulm
Kristjan Sarv
Margus Metstak
Siim Maaten
Andrus Nagel
Arturs Putnins
Aleksandr Karavajev
Howard Frier
George Jackson
Director Ove Musting
Writer Martin Algus, Ove Musting, Mehis Pihla
Composer Mihkel Zilmer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Estonia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 10 November 2025
World premiere 19 September 2022
Release date
18 February 2023 Australia
19 September 2022 Estonia
17 March 2023 Latvia N7
14 October 2022 Poland
5 March 2023 USA
Production Allfilm, Ugri Film
Also known as
Kalev

Film rating

7.6
Rate 14 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 3 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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