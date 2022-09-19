Cast
Reimo Sagor
Aivar Kuusmaa
Veiko Porkanen
Rauno Pehka
Mait Malmsten
Jaak Salumets
Priit Võigemast
Riho Soonik
Mihkel Kuusk
Gert Kullamäe
Kristjan Sarv
Margus Metstak
Arturs Putnins
Aleksandr Karavajev
Howard Frier
George Jackson
Cast and Crew
Director
Ove Musting
Writer
Martin Algus, Ove Musting, Mehis Pihla
Composer
Mihkel Zilmer
Film details
Country
Estonia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
10 November 2025
World premiere
19 September 2022
Release date
|18 February 2023
|Australia
|
|
|19 September 2022
|Estonia
|
|
|17 March 2023
|Latvia
|
|N7
|14 October 2022
|Poland
|
|
|5 March 2023
|USA
|
|
Production
Allfilm, Ugri Film