Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Miguel Bosé
Miguel Bosé
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miguel Bosé
Miguel Bosé
Miguel Bosé
Date of Birth
3 April 1956
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
8.0
Queen Margot
(1994)
7.5
Suspiria
(1977)
6.5
High Heels
(1991)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
1994
1991
1977
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
8
Queen Margot
La reine Margot / Queen Margot
Biography, Drama, History
1994, France / Germany / Italy
6.5
High Heels
Tacones lejanos
Drama
1991, Spain / France
7.5
Suspiria
Suspiria
Mystery, Thriller, Horror
1977, Italy
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree