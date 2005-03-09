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Poster of Boudu
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Boudu
5.3

Boudu

, 2005
Boudu
France / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Boudu
5.3

Cast

Gérard Depardieu
Gérard Depardieu
Boudu
Constance Dollé
Coralie
Catherine Frot
Catherine Frot
Yseult Lespinglet
Pierre Haudebourg
Hubert Saint-Macary
Bob
Bonnafet Tarbouriech
Perez
Jean-Paul Rouve
Jean-Paul Rouve
Hubert
Gérard Jugnot
Gérard Jugnot
Christian Lespinglet
Serge Riaboukine
Géronimo
Dominique Ratonnat
Le médecin
Jean-Pierre Foucault
Self
Director Gérard Jugnot
Writer René Fauchois, Gérard Jugnot, Philippe Lopes-Curval
Composer Florian Toutut
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 9 March 2005
Release date
2 June 2005 Russia Пирамида
2 June 2005 Belarus
9 March 2005 France
2 June 2005 Kazakhstan
2 June 2005 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $8,568,040
Production GMT Productions, Novo Arturo Films, DD Productions
Also known as
Boudu, Bomlott Boudu beköltözött, Boudu - Ein liebenswerter Schnorrer, Boudu: Um Hóspede Muito Folgado, Tenemos un problema gordo, Будю, Везёт как утопленнику

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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