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Poster of Linlased
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Linlased
7.0

Linlased

, 1975
Gorozhane
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Linlased
7.0

Cast

Nikolay Kryuchkov
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Taxist, Batya
Marina Dyuzheva
Marina Dyuzheva
Masha
Aleksey Mironov
Aleksey Mironov
Fofanov
Boris Chirkov
Boris Chirkov
Stariy master
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
odnopolchanin Bati
Oleg Dahl
Oleg Dahl
Passazhir-polyarnik
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Zhena rabotnika ministerstva
Anatoliy Romashin
Anatoliy Romashin
Valeriy Nosik
Valeriy Nosik
Larisa Udovichenko
Larisa Udovichenko
Passazhirka
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Yura
Iren Azer
passazhirka taksi, zhena Volodi
Director Vladimir Rogovoy
Writer Vladimir Kunin
Composer Rafail Khozak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 9 February 1976
Release date
9 February 1976 Russia 12+
9 February 1976 USSR
Production Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Gorozhane, A taxi utasai, Linlased, Town People, Горожане

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb

Quotes

[first lines]
Taxi Driver Can I speak to Nina Pavlovna?
[pause]
Taxi Driver Eh... No, nothing. I'll call back. Thank you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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