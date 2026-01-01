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Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Linlased
7.0
Linlased
, 1975
Gorozhane
USSR / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
7.0
Cast
Nikolay Kryuchkov
Taxist, Batya
Marina Dyuzheva
Masha
Aleksey Mironov
Fofanov
Boris Chirkov
Stariy master
Georgi Yumatov
odnopolchanin Bati
Oleg Dahl
Passazhir-polyarnik
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Zhena rabotnika ministerstva
Anatoliy Romashin
Valeriy Nosik
Larisa Udovichenko
Passazhirka
Mikhail Vaskov
Yura
Iren Azer
passazhirka taksi, zhena Volodi
Director
Vladimir Rogovoy
Writer
Vladimir Kunin
Composer
Rafail Khozak
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
1975
World premiere
9 February 1976
Release date
9 February 1976
Russia
12+
9 February 1976
USSR
Production
Kinostudiya imeni M. Gorkogo
Also known as
Gorozhane, A taxi utasai, Linlased, Town People, Горожане
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
[first lines]
Taxi Driver
Can I speak to Nina Pavlovna?
[pause]
Taxi Driver
Eh... No, nothing. I'll call back. Thank you.
Showtimes
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