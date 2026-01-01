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Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov Mikhail Vaskov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Vaskov

Mikhail Vaskov

Mikhail Vaskov

Date of Birth
3 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lisa 7.8
Lisa (2024)
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets 7.2
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets (1987)
Linlased 7.0
Linlased (1975)

Filmography

Proshchalnyj vzglyad
Detective, Romantic 2026, Russia
Lisa 7.8
Lisa
Detective, Mystery 2024, Russia
Marshruty lyubvi
Marshruty lyubvi
Romantic, 2020, Russia
Sosedi
Sosedi
Drama, Comedy 2018, Russia
The Blood Lady 6.4
The Blood Lady
Drama, History 2018, Russia
Mademuazel Nitush
Theatrical 2016, Russia
Tickets
Vzglyad iz proshlogo
Vzglyad iz proshlogo
Detective, 2015, Russia
Dyadyushkin son
Theatrical 2015, Russia
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