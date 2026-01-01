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About
Filmography
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Mikhail Vaskov
Date of Birth
3 January 1956
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Lisa
(2024)
7.2
Dzhek Vosmyorkin, amerikanets
(1987)
7.0
Linlased
(1975)
Filmography
Proshchalnyj vzglyad
Detective, Romantic
2026, Russia
7.8
Lisa
Detective, Mystery
2024, Russia
Marshruty lyubvi
Romantic,
2020, Russia
Sosedi
Drama, Comedy
2018, Russia
6.4
The Blood Lady
Drama, History
2018, Russia
Mademuazel Nitush
Theatrical
2016, Russia
Tickets
Vzglyad iz proshlogo
Detective,
2015, Russia
Dyadyushkin son
Theatrical
2015, Russia
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