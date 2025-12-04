Menu
Animation
Family
Tickets from 770 ₽
Going
2
Not going
0
Synopsis
An underdog elf, driven by his unwavering passion for the holidays, becomes the North Pole's only hope of saving Christmas from a vengeful hacker.
Country
USA / Germany / India
Production year
2025
World premiere
4 December 2025
Release date
4 December 2025
Russia
Экспонента
Production
Broadvision Perspectives, M.A.R.K.13(TM), Studio56
Also known as
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, Ein Elf rettet Weihnachten, Mission Santa, Місія «Санта», Эльф и украденное рождество
Director
Ricard Cussó
Damjan Mitrevski
Cast and Crew
Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
15:00
from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
29 November
from 770 ₽
All cinemas
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
«Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue» now playing
Sat
29
Format
All
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
Kievskaya
2D
15:00
from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
