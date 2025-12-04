Menu
Poster of Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Poster of Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Kinoafisha Films Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue

Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue

Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue
Synopsis

An underdog elf, driven by his unwavering passion for the holidays, becomes the North Pole's only hope of saving Christmas from a vengeful hacker.
Country USA / Germany / India
Production year 2025
World premiere 4 December 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Russia Экспонента
Production Broadvision Perspectives, M.A.R.K.13(TM), Studio56
Also known as
Mission Santa: Yoyo to the rescue, Ein Elf rettet Weihnachten, Mission Santa, Місія «Санта», Эльф и украденное рождество
Director
Ricard Cussó
Ricard Cussó
Damjan Mitrevski
Cast and Crew

Cartoon rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Sinema Park Evropeyskiy
15:00 from 770 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review

