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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva
Date of Birth
15 August 1930
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
(1961)
7.6
Yevdokiya
(1961)
7.5
Tihiy Don
(1957)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
History
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1993
1982
1980
1979
1978
1976
1975
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1967
1966
1965
1964
1963
1961
1959
1958
1957
All
25
Films
23
TV Shows
2
Actress
25
4.2
Brave Guys
Brave Guys
Comedy
1993, Ukraine
6.8
Vasiliy Buslaev
Vasiliy Buslaev
Fantasy, Drama, History
1982, USSR
5.9
Sailors Have No Questions
U matrosov net voprosov
Comedy, Musical
1980, USSR
7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom
Podpasok s ogurtsom
Crime
1979, USSR
7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano
Shla sobaka po royalyu
Comedy, Children's, Musical, Adventure
1978, USSR
6.8
Finist - Yasnyy sokol
Finist - Yasnyy sokol
Fantasy
1976, USSR
7
Linlased
Gorozhane
Drama, Romantic
1975, USSR
7.1
Privalov's Millions
Privalovskiye milliony
History
1972, USSR
6.3
Russian field
Russkoye pole
Drama, Romantic
1971, USSR
5.4
Lucky Man
Schastlivyy chelovek
Drama
1970, USSR
6
The Sons of the Homeland
Syny otechestva
Drama
1969, USSR
6
Karantin
Karantin
Drama
1968, USSR
7.1
Cygan
Drama,
1967, USSR
6.6
Gypsies
Tsygan
Romantic, Drama
1967, USSR
6.1
Dva goda nad propastyu
Dva goda nad propastyu
War, Drama
1966, USSR
6.4
The Cook
Stryapukha
Romantic, Comedy
1965, USSR
6.9
Puteshestvennik s bagazhom
Puteshestvennik s bagazhom
Children's
1965, USSR
7.4
Moscow - Genoa
Moskva - Genuya
Drama, History
1964, USSR
6.7
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
Comedy
1963, USSR
7.7
A Night Before Christmas
A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale
1961, USSR
Watch trailer
7.6
Yevdokiya
Evdokiya
Drama
1961, USSR
7.4
Virgin Soil Upturned
Podnyataya tselina
Drama
1959, USSR
6.8
Kochubey
Kochubey
Adventure
1958, USSR
7.5
Tihiy Don
Drama, War
1957, USSR
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