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Lyudmila Khityaeva
Lyudmila Khityaeva Lyudmila Khityaeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Khityaeva

Lyudmila Khityaeva

Lyudmila Khityaeva

Date of Birth
15 August 1930
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas (1961)
Yevdokiya 7.6
Yevdokiya (1961)
Tihiy Don 7.5
Tihiy Don (1957)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Brave Guys 4.2
Brave Guys Brave Guys
Comedy 1993, Ukraine
Vasiliy Buslaev 6.8
Vasiliy Buslaev Vasiliy Buslaev
Fantasy, Drama, History 1982, USSR
Sailors Have No Questions 5.9
Sailors Have No Questions U matrosov net voprosov
Comedy, Musical 1980, USSR
Podpasok s ogurtsom 7.3
Podpasok s ogurtsom Podpasok s ogurtsom
Crime 1979, USSR
A Dog walked along the Piano 7.1
A Dog walked along the Piano Shla sobaka po royalyu
Comedy, Children's, Musical, Adventure 1978, USSR
Finist - Yasnyy sokol 6.8
Finist - Yasnyy sokol Finist - Yasnyy sokol
Fantasy 1976, USSR
Linlased 7
Linlased Gorozhane
Drama, Romantic 1975, USSR
Privalov's Millions 7.1
Privalov's Millions Privalovskiye milliony
History 1972, USSR
Russian field 6.3
Russian field Russkoye pole
Drama, Romantic 1971, USSR
Lucky Man 5.4
Lucky Man Schastlivyy chelovek
Drama 1970, USSR
6
The Sons of the Homeland Syny otechestva
Drama 1969, USSR
Karantin 6
Karantin Karantin
Drama 1968, USSR
Cygan 7.1
Cygan
Drama, 1967, USSR
Gypsies 6.6
Gypsies Tsygan
Romantic, Drama 1967, USSR
Dva goda nad propastyu 6.1
Dva goda nad propastyu Dva goda nad propastyu
War, Drama 1966, USSR
The Cook 6.4
The Cook Stryapukha
Romantic, Comedy 1965, USSR
Puteshestvennik s bagazhom 6.9
Puteshestvennik s bagazhom Puteshestvennik s bagazhom
Children's 1965, USSR
7.4
Moscow - Genoa Moskva - Genuya
Drama, History 1964, USSR
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy 6.7
Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy Ponedelnik: den tyazhyolyy
Comedy 1963, USSR
A Night Before Christmas 7.7
A Night Before Christmas A Night Before Christmas
Family, Fairy Tale 1961, USSR
Watch trailer
Yevdokiya 7.6
Yevdokiya Evdokiya
Drama 1961, USSR
Virgin Soil Upturned 7.4
Virgin Soil Upturned Podnyataya tselina
Drama 1959, USSR
Kochubey 6.8
Kochubey Kochubey
Adventure 1958, USSR
Tihiy Don 7.5
Tihiy Don
Drama, War 1957, USSR
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