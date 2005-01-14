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Poster of Hard Candy
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Hard Candy
6.7

Hard Candy

, 2006
Hard Candy
USA / Thriller, Drama / 18+
Poster of Hard Candy
6.7

Cast

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson
Jeff Kohlver
Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Hayley Stark
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh
Judy Tokuda
Odessa Rae
Janelle Rogers
G.J. Echternkamp
Nighthawks Clerk
Cori Bright
Girl in Nighthawks
Director David Slade
Writer Brian Nelson
Composer Harry Escott, Molly Nyman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 5 August 2006
World premiere 14 January 2005
Release date
12 October 2006 Russia 18+
6 July 2006 Australia R 18+
12 October 2006 Belarus
22 September 2006 Brazil 16
8 September 2006 Denmark
27 September 2006 France
29 June 2006 Germany
16 June 2006 Great Britain
21 September 2006 Hungary
16 June 2006 Ireland
12 October 2006 Kazakhstan
22 September 2006 Mexico
29 June 2006 Netherlands
20 October 2006 Norway
8 June 2006 Portugal
12 May 2006 Spain
14 January 2005 USA
12 October 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $950,000
Worldwide Gross $7,022,209
Production Lionsgate, Vulcan Productions, Launchpad Productions
Also known as
Hard Candy, Niña mala, 網交陷阱, Ab-nabat, Capcanã fatalã, Cukorfalat, Dulce venganza, Dur à croquer, Gorki slatkiš, Ledene, Ledinukas, Lolipop, Menina Má.Com, Prepovedan sadez, Pułapka, Stimeno paihnidi, Sukaria Kasha, V pasci, V pasti, Viên Kẹo Khó Xơi, Στημένο παιχνίδι, Горки слаткиш, Леденец, Опасна невинност, Тверда цукерка, 하드 캔디, ハードキャンディ, 水果硬糖, Menina Má Ponto Com

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 15 December 2023

Quotes

Jeff Kohlver Look. I'm not the monster you think I am. But, okay, I crossed a line. Just call the cops. I'll turn myself in.
Hayley Stark [as if narrating a headline] Cute Pedophile Pleads Guilty.
[speaking as a defense attorney]
Hayley Stark "Aww, it's not his fault. He's sick. He has an addiction."
Jeff Kohlver I'll do jail. Isn't, isn't that what should happen?
Hayley Stark Yeah. You might. You might get jail time. I dunno: therapy, drugs, group discussions, notifying people when you move into a new house. How bad is that, really?
Jeff Kohlver It'll ruin my career, ruin my life.
Hayley Stark Well, didn't Roman Polanski just win an Oscar?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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