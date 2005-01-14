Jeff Kohlver Look. I'm not the monster you think I am. But, okay, I crossed a line. Just call the cops. I'll turn myself in.

Hayley Stark [as if narrating a headline] Cute Pedophile Pleads Guilty.

[speaking as a defense attorney]

Hayley Stark "Aww, it's not his fault. He's sick. He has an addiction."

Jeff Kohlver I'll do jail. Isn't, isn't that what should happen?

Hayley Stark Yeah. You might. You might get jail time. I dunno: therapy, drugs, group discussions, notifying people when you move into a new house. How bad is that, really?

Jeff Kohlver It'll ruin my career, ruin my life.