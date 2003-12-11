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Poster of Santa vs. the Snowman 3D
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Santa vs. the Snowman 3D
5.7

Santa vs. the Snowman 3D

, 2002
Santa vs. the Snowman 3D
USA / Animation, Family, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Santa vs. the Snowman 3D
5.7

Cast

Jonathan Winters
Santa
Ben Stein
'Spunky' the Elf
Victoria Jackson
Communication Elf
Don LaFontaine
Narrator
Mark DeCarlo
Flippy
Mark DeCarlo
Flippy
David Floyd
Security Elf 2
Steve Oedekerk
Girl
Keith Alcorn
Soldier Elf
Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker
Elf #1
Gary Dimaggio
Elf
Director John E. Davis
Writer Steve Oedekerk, John E. Davis
Composer Harvey Cohen
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 32 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 11 December 2003
Release date
11 December 2003 Russia Киносфера 0+
11 December 2003 Kazakhstan
11 December 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $22,776,255
Production DNA Productions, O Entertainment
Also known as
Santa vs. the Snowman 3D, Babbo Natale 3D, Hógolyó haditerv, avagy ki legyen a Télapó?, Julemanden og snemanden, Le père Noël contre le bonhomme de neige, Santa vs el Hombre de Nieve 3D, Santa vs. the Snowman, Приключения Снеговика и Санты, サンタVSスノーマン

Cartoon rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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