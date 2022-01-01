|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Schmigadoon! Main Title
|Cinco Paul
|1:14
|2
|Schmigadoon!
|The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Алан Камминг, Кристин Ченовет / Cinco Paul
|4:13
|3
|You Can't Tame Me
|Aaron Tveit / Cinco Paul
|3:24
|4
|Corn Puddin'
|Cecily Strong, The Cast of Schmigadoon! / Cinco Paul
|1:46
|5
|Leprechaun Song
|Мартин Шорт / Cinco Paul
|0:42
|6
|Score: "Just one kick and apparently magic?"
|Christopher Willis
|2:19
|7
|Score: "See you at seven."
|Christopher Willis
|2:01
|8
|Score: "It's like a trick bridge or something."
|Christopher Willis
|1:09