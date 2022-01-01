Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Schmigadoon! Episode 1 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 8 композиций. Cinco Paul, The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Алан Камминг, Кристин Ченовет, Aaron Tveit, Cecily Strong, The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Мартин Шорт, Christopher Willis
Слушать
Schmigadoon! Episode 3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Schmigadoon! Episode 3 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 8 композиций. Cinco Paul, Aaron Tveit, Ann Harada, The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Cecily Strong, Christopher Willis
Слушать
Schmigadoon! Episode 5 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)
Schmigadoon! Episode 5 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) 7 композиций. Cecily Strong, Jaime Camil, Кристин Ченовет, The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Jane Krakowski, Christopher Willis
Слушать
Schmigadoon! Episode 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP
Schmigadoon! Episode 2 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP 6 композиций. The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Кристин Ченовет, Алан Камминг, Cecily Strong, Aaron Tveit, Дав Камерон, Cecily Strong, Aaron Tveit, Christopher Willis
Слушать
Schmigadoon! Episode 4 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP
Schmigadoon! Episode 4 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP 6 композиций. Ariana DeBose, The Kids of Schmigadoon!, Cecily Strong, Cassandra Consiglio, Alex Barima, Алан Камминг, Jaime Camil, Ariana DeBose, Christopher Willis
Слушать
Schmigadoon! Episode 6 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP
Schmigadoon! Episode 6 (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack) - EP 6 композиций. Keegan-Michael Key, Cecily Strong, The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Christopher Willis
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Schmigadoon! Main Title Cinco Paul 1:14
2 Schmigadoon! The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Алан Камминг, Кристин Ченовет / Cinco Paul 4:13
3 You Can't Tame Me Aaron Tveit / Cinco Paul 3:24
4 Corn Puddin' Cecily Strong, The Cast of Schmigadoon! / Cinco Paul 1:46
5 Leprechaun Song Мартин Шорт / Cinco Paul 0:42
6 Score: "Just one kick and apparently magic?" Christopher Willis 2:19
7 Score: "See you at seven." Christopher Willis 2:01
8 Score: "It's like a trick bridge or something." Christopher Willis 1:09
Доступен список песен из сериала «Шмигадун!» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Шмигадун!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
