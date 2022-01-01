1 Schmigadoon! Main Title Cinco Paul 1:14

2 Schmigadoon! The Cast of Schmigadoon!, Алан Камминг, Кристин Ченовет / Cinco Paul 4:13

3 You Can't Tame Me Aaron Tveit / Cinco Paul 3:24

4 Corn Puddin' Cecily Strong, The Cast of Schmigadoon! / Cinco Paul 1:46

5 Leprechaun Song Мартин Шорт / Cinco Paul 0:42

6 Score: "Just one kick and apparently magic?" Christopher Willis 2:19

7 Score: "See you at seven." Christopher Willis 2:01