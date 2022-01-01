|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Take Notes
|Kris Bowers
|0:56
|2
|The Right People
|Kris Bowers
|1:03
|3
|Mother / You Didn't Think I'd Win / Phyllis Consoles Eleanor
|Kris Bowers
|1:56
|4
|Marital Duty
|Kris Bowers
|1:09
|5
|DAR Luncheon / Schlafly Report
|Kris Bowers
|2:46
|6
|The Last Gasp of the Patriarchy
|Kris Bowers
|1:56
|7
|Gloria Confronts Bella
|Kris Bowers
|1:38
|8
|Abortion Story / Gloria Remembers
|Kris Bowers
|1:54
|9
|Go All the Way
|Kris Bowers
|0:56
|10
|First Ballot
|Kris Bowers
|0:52
|11
|Real Sisterhood / Into the Convention
|Kris Bowers
|1:05
|12
|Women Cheer Shirley
|Kris Bowers
|1:11
|13
|Phyllis Intersects Willie
|Kris Bowers
|0:45
|14
|That's How You Win / Forced Swim
|Kris Bowers
|2:08
|15
|Betty Vs Phyllis Debate / Gloria Finds the Flyer
|Kris Bowers
|3:06
|16
|Tomorrow Show Intros / Phyllis Submissive
|Kris Bowers
|1:43
|17
|Cold Turkey
|Kris Bowers
|1:36
|18
|Phyllis Spreads the Message
|Kris Bowers
|1:17
|19
|Those Kind of Women
|Kris Bowers
|1:04
|20
|Phyllis Enlists Lottie / Wise Turk
|Kris Bowers
|0:37
|21
|Confession
|Kris Bowers
|1:43
|22
|Lobbying Montage
|Kris Bowers
|1:26
|23
|Jill's Speech
|Kris Bowers
|0:47
|24
|Phyllis Heated / Great Slogan
|Kris Bowers
|2:03
|25
|Battle Plans
|Kris Bowers
|2:26
|26
|Can't Hold Her Hand
|Kris Bowers
|1:07
|27
|Food Poisoning
|Kris Bowers
|0:59
|28
|Alice Tripping Pt. 1 / Alice Tripping Pt. 2
|Kris Bowers
|2:38
|29
|Alice's Appeal
|Kris Bowers
|0:54
|30
|Sexual Preference Resolution
|Kris Bowers
|1:34
|31
|I'm Nobody
|Kris Bowers
|1:15
|32
|Afraid of You
|Kris Bowers
|1:51
|33
|Tide Is Turning
|Kris Bowers
|1:45
|34
|Epilogue
|Kris Bowers
|3:14