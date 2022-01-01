|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Bones Theme
|The Crystal Method
|0:34
|2
|Angel
|Sinéad O'Connor
|4:09
|3
|Running Up That Hill
|Placebo / Kate Bush
|4:54
|4
|It Means Nothing
|Stereophonics / Kelly Jones
|3:50
|5
|Gone
|Thirteen Senses
|3:24
|6
|Black Star
|Eliza Lumley
|4:05
|7
|Feel It Now
|Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
|3:09
|8
|Fountain
|Sara Lov
|3:46
|9
|Something
|Cary Brothers
|6:11
|10
|Tears and Laughter (feat. Man)
|Tall Tree 6
|4:10
|11
|Bring On the Wonder (feat. Sarah McLachlan)
|Susan Enan
|3:16
|12
|Dirty Little Secret (Thievery Corporation Mix) [feat. Thievery Corporation]
|Sarah McLachlan
|4:00
|13
|Bones Theme (DJ Corporate Remix)
|The Crystal Method
|3:53