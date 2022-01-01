|1
|Bail Office
|Trevor Morris
|2:15
|2
|Jerrie and Ronald
|Trevor Morris
|2:18
|3
|Cassie and Kid Tucked In
|Trevor Morris
|0:47
|4
|Sisters Wake Up
|Trevor Morris
|2:52
|5
|Girls Fight to Escape
|Trevor Morris
|1:09
|6
|Legarski Shoots Cody
|Trevor Morris
|0:42
|7
|Just How Involved Were You Two
|Trevor Morris
|1:46
|8
|Jenny and Cassie Plan a Search
|Trevor Morris
|1:18
|9
|Cassie Worries About Cody
|Trevor Morris
|1:03
|10
|Ronald and Jerrie Shower
|Trevor Morris
|4:16
|11
|No We Do Not Wait
|Trevor Morris
|1:06
|12
|Grace Escapes
|Trevor Morris
|1:47
|13
|Ronald Discovers Escapes
|Trevor Morris
|2:29
|14
|Jenny Questions Cult Leader
|Trevor Morris
|1:30
|15
|Ronald Finds Shoe, Jenny Exits Tunnel
|Trevor Morris
|1:39
|16
|Legarski Shoots Grace with Arrow
|Trevor Morris
|2:06
|17
|Grace by River, Legarski Buries Fisherman
|Trevor Morris
|0:48
|18
|Cassie Cries
|Trevor Morris
|0:54
|19
|Legarski and Ronald in Bar
|Trevor Morris
|2:13
|20
|Cassie and Dad
|Trevor Morris
|1:28
|21
|Jenny Is a Cop
|Trevor Morris
|1:19
|22
|Where Have You Been
|Trevor Morris
|1:04
|23
|Legarski Gets SWAT Teamed
|Trevor Morris
|3:13
|24
|Ronald and Cassie Cross Paths at Quilt Store
|Trevor Morris
|2:37
|25
|Mid-Season Grand Finale
|Trevor Morris
|2:29
|26
|Cassie and Legarski Aftermath
|Trevor Morris
|1:07
|27
|Ron at Crime Scene, Legarski in Hospital
|Trevor Morris
|1:00
|28
|Jenny and Cassie Learn Cody Is Dead Pt. 2
|Trevor Morris
|0:45
|29
|Cassie and Merilee Contemplate
|Trevor Morris
|0:43
|30
|Vision of Cody
|Trevor Morris
|1:00
|31
|Ron and Mom Contemplate Next Move
|Trevor Morris
|1:31
|32
|Cody's Funeral
|Trevor Morris
|1:30
|33
|Legarski Shows Sign of Recovery
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|34
|Jenny, Cassie, Grace and Tubb on a Search
|Trevor Morris
|1:11
|35
|Legarski's Memory Is Half Gone
|Trevor Morris
|0:53
|36
|Search Party Finds Where Body Was Dumped
|Trevor Morris
|0:43
|37
|Legarski with Lawyer, Grace to See Legarski
|Trevor Morris
|1:44
|38
|Merilee Asks Legarski About Erik, Legarski Shows Sign of Deception, Ron in Basement
|Trevor Morris
|2:25
|39
|Search for Erik, Cassie Asks Ron About Erik
|Trevor Morris
|2:03
|40
|Jerrie IDs Ron, Ron Preparing
|Trevor Morris
|0:59
|41
|Ron Handling Erik
|Trevor Morris
|0:53
|42
|Police About to SWAT Ron's House
|Trevor Morris
|4:53
|43
|Helicopter Support, Ron's Tesla Spotted
|Trevor Morris
|2:27
|44
|Merilee Kills Legarski with Hammer
|Trevor Morris
|1:00
|45
|Jenny and Cassie Trying to Stop the Tesla
|Trevor Morris
|2:53
|46
|Cassie and Jenny at Motel
|Trevor Morris
|3:12
|47
|Horst Talking to the Police
|Trevor Morris
|1:21
|48
|The Key to Ronald
|Trevor Morris
|1:13
|49
|Jenny and Cassie Go After Motel Thug
|Trevor Morris
|1:53
|50
|Jenny and Cassie Talk to Blake in Prison
|Trevor Morris
|2:37
|51
|Lindor Sees Video of Ronald at Mom's Grave
|Trevor Morris
|1:26
|52
|Jenny Trespasses, Cassie Pulled Over
|Trevor Morris
|0:39
|53
|Jenny Finds Cassie's Truck, Blake and Cheyenne in Barn
|Trevor Morris
|0:58
|54
|Ronald's Girlfriend Confronts Him About Note
|Trevor Morris
|2:27
|55
|Cheyenne and Mother Heated Discussion
|Trevor Morris
|0:52
|56
|Horst Discovers Blake Is Dead
|Trevor Morris
|1:32
|57
|Cheyenne and Margaret Grief, Cheyenne Confronts John
|Trevor Morris
|2:56
|58
|Ron Confronts Marie at Her House
|Trevor Morris
|0:48
|59
|Ron Has Marie Tied Up, Ron Kills Marie
|Trevor Morris
|3:00
|60
|Cassie and Lindor Talk About the Past
|Trevor Morris
|1:36
|61
|Ron Hides from Cassie and Lindor
|Trevor Morris
|0:48
|62
|Cassie and Lindor Discover Dead Body in Basement
|Trevor Morris
|1:15
|63
|Ron and Scarlet in the Woods
|Trevor Morris
|1:14
|64
|Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor Examine Body
|Trevor Morris
|0:50
|65
|Blake's Funeral
|Trevor Morris
|1:23
|66
|Ron and Scarlet's Daughter, Main Title
|Trevor Morris
|2:31
|67
|Cassie and Jenny Attacked by Kleinsassers
|Trevor Morris
|1:10
|68
|Cheyenne Is New Head of the Ranch
|Trevor Morris
|1:40
|69
|Scarlet Is Crazy
|Trevor Morris
|2:53
|70
|JW and Jenny Fight, Cheyenne Kills JW
|Trevor Morris
|2:26
|71
|Lindor Storms Ron and Scarlet at Home, Main Title
|Trevor Morris
|1:33
|72
|Cassie and Lindor Talk About Ronald
|Trevor Morris
|1:29
|73
|Cheyenne Tells Jenny and Cassie That Horst Is Dead
|Trevor Morris
|1:23
|74
|Ron Is Interrogated Pt. 2
|Trevor Morris
|1:31
|75
|Ron Shows His Secret Hideaway
|Trevor Morris
|2:58