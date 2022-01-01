Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Бескрайнее небо Саундтреки

Музыка из сериала «Бескрайнее небо»

Музыка из сериала «Бескрайнее небо»
Big Sky (Original Score)
Big Sky (Original Score) 75 композиций. Trevor Morris
Слушать
Название Исполнитель/Композитор Время
1 Bail Office Trevor Morris 2:15
2 Jerrie and Ronald Trevor Morris 2:18
3 Cassie and Kid Tucked In Trevor Morris 0:47
4 Sisters Wake Up Trevor Morris 2:52
5 Girls Fight to Escape Trevor Morris 1:09
6 Legarski Shoots Cody Trevor Morris 0:42
7 Just How Involved Were You Two Trevor Morris 1:46
8 Jenny and Cassie Plan a Search Trevor Morris 1:18
9 Cassie Worries About Cody Trevor Morris 1:03
10 Ronald and Jerrie Shower Trevor Morris 4:16
11 No We Do Not Wait Trevor Morris 1:06
12 Grace Escapes Trevor Morris 1:47
13 Ronald Discovers Escapes Trevor Morris 2:29
14 Jenny Questions Cult Leader Trevor Morris 1:30
15 Ronald Finds Shoe, Jenny Exits Tunnel Trevor Morris 1:39
16 Legarski Shoots Grace with Arrow Trevor Morris 2:06
17 Grace by River, Legarski Buries Fisherman Trevor Morris 0:48
18 Cassie Cries Trevor Morris 0:54
19 Legarski and Ronald in Bar Trevor Morris 2:13
20 Cassie and Dad Trevor Morris 1:28
21 Jenny Is a Cop Trevor Morris 1:19
22 Where Have You Been Trevor Morris 1:04
23 Legarski Gets SWAT Teamed Trevor Morris 3:13
24 Ronald and Cassie Cross Paths at Quilt Store Trevor Morris 2:37
25 Mid-Season Grand Finale Trevor Morris 2:29
26 Cassie and Legarski Aftermath Trevor Morris 1:07
27 Ron at Crime Scene, Legarski in Hospital Trevor Morris 1:00
28 Jenny and Cassie Learn Cody Is Dead Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 0:45
29 Cassie and Merilee Contemplate Trevor Morris 0:43
30 Vision of Cody Trevor Morris 1:00
31 Ron and Mom Contemplate Next Move Trevor Morris 1:31
32 Cody's Funeral Trevor Morris 1:30
33 Legarski Shows Sign of Recovery Trevor Morris 1:36
34 Jenny, Cassie, Grace and Tubb on a Search Trevor Morris 1:11
35 Legarski's Memory Is Half Gone Trevor Morris 0:53
36 Search Party Finds Where Body Was Dumped Trevor Morris 0:43
37 Legarski with Lawyer, Grace to See Legarski Trevor Morris 1:44
38 Merilee Asks Legarski About Erik, Legarski Shows Sign of Deception, Ron in Basement Trevor Morris 2:25
39 Search for Erik, Cassie Asks Ron About Erik Trevor Morris 2:03
40 Jerrie IDs Ron, Ron Preparing Trevor Morris 0:59
41 Ron Handling Erik Trevor Morris 0:53
42 Police About to SWAT Ron's House Trevor Morris 4:53
43 Helicopter Support, Ron's Tesla Spotted Trevor Morris 2:27
44 Merilee Kills Legarski with Hammer Trevor Morris 1:00
45 Jenny and Cassie Trying to Stop the Tesla Trevor Morris 2:53
46 Cassie and Jenny at Motel Trevor Morris 3:12
47 Horst Talking to the Police Trevor Morris 1:21
48 The Key to Ronald Trevor Morris 1:13
49 Jenny and Cassie Go After Motel Thug Trevor Morris 1:53
50 Jenny and Cassie Talk to Blake in Prison Trevor Morris 2:37
51 Lindor Sees Video of Ronald at Mom's Grave Trevor Morris 1:26
52 Jenny Trespasses, Cassie Pulled Over Trevor Morris 0:39
53 Jenny Finds Cassie's Truck, Blake and Cheyenne in Barn Trevor Morris 0:58
54 Ronald's Girlfriend Confronts Him About Note Trevor Morris 2:27
55 Cheyenne and Mother Heated Discussion Trevor Morris 0:52
56 Horst Discovers Blake Is Dead Trevor Morris 1:32
57 Cheyenne and Margaret Grief, Cheyenne Confronts John Trevor Morris 2:56
58 Ron Confronts Marie at Her House Trevor Morris 0:48
59 Ron Has Marie Tied Up, Ron Kills Marie Trevor Morris 3:00
60 Cassie and Lindor Talk About the Past Trevor Morris 1:36
61 Ron Hides from Cassie and Lindor Trevor Morris 0:48
62 Cassie and Lindor Discover Dead Body in Basement Trevor Morris 1:15
63 Ron and Scarlet in the Woods Trevor Morris 1:14
64 Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor Examine Body Trevor Morris 0:50
65 Blake's Funeral Trevor Morris 1:23
66 Ron and Scarlet's Daughter, Main Title Trevor Morris 2:31
67 Cassie and Jenny Attacked by Kleinsassers Trevor Morris 1:10
68 Cheyenne Is New Head of the Ranch Trevor Morris 1:40
69 Scarlet Is Crazy Trevor Morris 2:53
70 JW and Jenny Fight, Cheyenne Kills JW Trevor Morris 2:26
71 Lindor Storms Ron and Scarlet at Home, Main Title Trevor Morris 1:33
72 Cassie and Lindor Talk About Ronald Trevor Morris 1:29
73 Cheyenne Tells Jenny and Cassie That Horst Is Dead Trevor Morris 1:23
74 Ron Is Interrogated Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 1:31
75 Ron Shows His Secret Hideaway Trevor Morris 2:58
Доступен список песен из сериала «Бескрайнее небо» (2020) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Бескрайнее небо» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
