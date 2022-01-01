1 Bail Office Trevor Morris 2:15

2 Jerrie and Ronald Trevor Morris 2:18

3 Cassie and Kid Tucked In Trevor Morris 0:47

4 Sisters Wake Up Trevor Morris 2:52

5 Girls Fight to Escape Trevor Morris 1:09

6 Legarski Shoots Cody Trevor Morris 0:42

7 Just How Involved Were You Two Trevor Morris 1:46

8 Jenny and Cassie Plan a Search Trevor Morris 1:18

9 Cassie Worries About Cody Trevor Morris 1:03

10 Ronald and Jerrie Shower Trevor Morris 4:16

11 No We Do Not Wait Trevor Morris 1:06

12 Grace Escapes Trevor Morris 1:47

13 Ronald Discovers Escapes Trevor Morris 2:29

14 Jenny Questions Cult Leader Trevor Morris 1:30

15 Ronald Finds Shoe, Jenny Exits Tunnel Trevor Morris 1:39

16 Legarski Shoots Grace with Arrow Trevor Morris 2:06

17 Grace by River, Legarski Buries Fisherman Trevor Morris 0:48

18 Cassie Cries Trevor Morris 0:54

19 Legarski and Ronald in Bar Trevor Morris 2:13

20 Cassie and Dad Trevor Morris 1:28

21 Jenny Is a Cop Trevor Morris 1:19

22 Where Have You Been Trevor Morris 1:04

23 Legarski Gets SWAT Teamed Trevor Morris 3:13

24 Ronald and Cassie Cross Paths at Quilt Store Trevor Morris 2:37

25 Mid-Season Grand Finale Trevor Morris 2:29

26 Cassie and Legarski Aftermath Trevor Morris 1:07

27 Ron at Crime Scene, Legarski in Hospital Trevor Morris 1:00

28 Jenny and Cassie Learn Cody Is Dead Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 0:45

29 Cassie and Merilee Contemplate Trevor Morris 0:43

30 Vision of Cody Trevor Morris 1:00

31 Ron and Mom Contemplate Next Move Trevor Morris 1:31

32 Cody's Funeral Trevor Morris 1:30

33 Legarski Shows Sign of Recovery Trevor Morris 1:36

34 Jenny, Cassie, Grace and Tubb on a Search Trevor Morris 1:11

35 Legarski's Memory Is Half Gone Trevor Morris 0:53

36 Search Party Finds Where Body Was Dumped Trevor Morris 0:43

37 Legarski with Lawyer, Grace to See Legarski Trevor Morris 1:44

38 Merilee Asks Legarski About Erik, Legarski Shows Sign of Deception, Ron in Basement Trevor Morris 2:25

39 Search for Erik, Cassie Asks Ron About Erik Trevor Morris 2:03

40 Jerrie IDs Ron, Ron Preparing Trevor Morris 0:59

41 Ron Handling Erik Trevor Morris 0:53

42 Police About to SWAT Ron's House Trevor Morris 4:53

43 Helicopter Support, Ron's Tesla Spotted Trevor Morris 2:27

44 Merilee Kills Legarski with Hammer Trevor Morris 1:00

45 Jenny and Cassie Trying to Stop the Tesla Trevor Morris 2:53

46 Cassie and Jenny at Motel Trevor Morris 3:12

47 Horst Talking to the Police Trevor Morris 1:21

48 The Key to Ronald Trevor Morris 1:13

49 Jenny and Cassie Go After Motel Thug Trevor Morris 1:53

50 Jenny and Cassie Talk to Blake in Prison Trevor Morris 2:37

51 Lindor Sees Video of Ronald at Mom's Grave Trevor Morris 1:26

52 Jenny Trespasses, Cassie Pulled Over Trevor Morris 0:39

53 Jenny Finds Cassie's Truck, Blake and Cheyenne in Barn Trevor Morris 0:58

54 Ronald's Girlfriend Confronts Him About Note Trevor Morris 2:27

55 Cheyenne and Mother Heated Discussion Trevor Morris 0:52

56 Horst Discovers Blake Is Dead Trevor Morris 1:32

57 Cheyenne and Margaret Grief, Cheyenne Confronts John Trevor Morris 2:56

58 Ron Confronts Marie at Her House Trevor Morris 0:48

59 Ron Has Marie Tied Up, Ron Kills Marie Trevor Morris 3:00

60 Cassie and Lindor Talk About the Past Trevor Morris 1:36

61 Ron Hides from Cassie and Lindor Trevor Morris 0:48

62 Cassie and Lindor Discover Dead Body in Basement Trevor Morris 1:15

63 Ron and Scarlet in the Woods Trevor Morris 1:14

64 Cassie, Jerrie and Lindor Examine Body Trevor Morris 0:50

65 Blake's Funeral Trevor Morris 1:23

66 Ron and Scarlet's Daughter, Main Title Trevor Morris 2:31

67 Cassie and Jenny Attacked by Kleinsassers Trevor Morris 1:10

68 Cheyenne Is New Head of the Ranch Trevor Morris 1:40

69 Scarlet Is Crazy Trevor Morris 2:53

70 JW and Jenny Fight, Cheyenne Kills JW Trevor Morris 2:26

71 Lindor Storms Ron and Scarlet at Home, Main Title Trevor Morris 1:33

72 Cassie and Lindor Talk About Ronald Trevor Morris 1:29

73 Cheyenne Tells Jenny and Cassie That Horst Is Dead Trevor Morris 1:23

74 Ron Is Interrogated Pt. 2 Trevor Morris 1:31