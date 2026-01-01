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Киноафиша Сериалы Игра в кальмара Саундтреки

Саундтреки сериала «Игра в кальмара»

Музыка из сериала «Игра в кальмара» Вся информация о сериале
Squid Game (Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Series)
Squid Game (Original Soundtrack from the Netflix Series) 20 композиций. Jung Jae Il, 23, 박민주
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Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Way Back then Jung Jae Il 2:31
2 Round I Jung Jae Il 1:19
3 The Rope is Tied Jung Jae Il 3:18
4 Pink Soldiers 23 0:38
5 Hostage Crisis 23 2:23
6 I Remember My Name Jung Jae Il 3:14
7 Unfolded… Jung Jae Il 2:39
8 Needles and Dalgona 박민주 3:44
9 The Fat and the Rats 박민주 1:53
10 It Hurts So Bad Jung Jae Il 1:14
11 Delivery 23 4:55
12 Dead End 23 5:25
13 Round VI Jung Jae Il 5:54
14 Wife, Husband and 4.56 Billion Jung Jae Il 4:26
15 Murder Without Violence 박민주 1:53
16 Slaughterhouse III Jung Jae Il 8:16
17 Owe Jung Jae Il 2:27
18 Uh… Jung Jae Il 3:38
19 Dawn Jung Jae Il 6:42
20 Let’s Go Out Tonight Jung Jae Il 3:28
Доступен список песен из сериала «Игра в кальмара» (2021) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из сериала «Игра в кальмара» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Майкл
Майкл
2026, США, биография, драма, музыка, исторический
История игрушек 5
История игрушек 5
2026, США, приключения, анимация, комедия, фэнтези, семейный, драма
На деревню дедушке 2
На деревню дедушке 2
2026, Россия, комедия, семейный
Миньоны и Монстры
Миньоны и Монстры
2026, США, приключения, анимация, боевик
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
Зловещие мертвецы: Пекло
2026, США, ужасы
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
Мой дикий друг. Возвращение домой
2026, Россия, семейный
Холоп 3
Холоп 3
2026, Россия, комедия, приключения
Её личный ад
Её личный ад
2026, Дания, драма, ужасы, триллер
Закулисье реальности
Закулисье реальности
2026, США, ужасы, фантастика
Обсессия
Обсессия
2025, США, ужасы
Кодекс Данте
Кодекс Данте
2025, Италия, драма
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
Убить Билла: Кровавое дело целиком
2006, США, боевик, криминал, триллер
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