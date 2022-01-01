|Название
|Исполнитель/Композитор
|Время
|1
|Al's Diner
|Алекс Хеффес
|1:18
|2
|Through the Rabbit Hole
|Алекс Хеффес
|3:05
|3
|The Past Pushes Back
|Алекс Хеффес
|4:09
|4
|Meeting Sadie & Seeing JFK
|Алекс Хеффес / Peter Bateman
|1:56
|5
|Roaches
|Алекс Хеффес / Alexis Grapsas
|1:51
|6
|Harry's Theme
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:04
|7
|War Story
|Алекс Хеффес
|4:01
|8
|Halloween Night In Holden
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:39
|9
|A Changing History
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:49
|10
|Dealey Plaza
|Алекс Хеффес
|1:41
|11
|Listening In to Lee
|Алекс Хеффес
|1:33
|12
|Jake & Sadie
|Алекс Хеффес
|1:51
|13
|The Bit Where It All Goes Wrong
|Алекс Хеффес / Alexis Grapsas
|2:33
|14
|The Hospital
|Алекс Хеффес
|1:14
|15
|Six Months Later, Lee Gets a Job
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:34
|16
|Miss Mimi Gives Jake Some Advice
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:45
|17
|Lee Finds the Bug & Jake Corners George
|Алекс Хеффес
|5:02
|18
|Is This the Big Moment... And Don't Forget Yellow Card Man
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:22
|19
|11.22.63
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:17
|20
|Inside the Book Depository
|Алекс Хеффес
|8:03
|21
|Back Through the Rabbit Hole
|Алекс Хеффес
|1:31
|22
|Harry, Again
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:01
|23
|I'm Sadie
|Алекс Хеффес
|2:13
|24
|From Here To Eternity
|Алекс Хеффес
|4:00