1 Al's Diner Алекс Хеффес 1:18

2 Through the Rabbit Hole Алекс Хеффес 3:05

3 The Past Pushes Back Алекс Хеффес 4:09

4 Meeting Sadie & Seeing JFK Алекс Хеффес / Peter Bateman 1:56

5 Roaches Алекс Хеффес / Alexis Grapsas 1:51

6 Harry's Theme Алекс Хеффес 2:04

7 War Story Алекс Хеффес 4:01

8 Halloween Night In Holden Алекс Хеффес 2:39

9 A Changing History Алекс Хеффес 2:49

10 Dealey Plaza Алекс Хеффес 1:41

11 Listening In to Lee Алекс Хеффес 1:33

12 Jake & Sadie Алекс Хеффес 1:51

13 The Bit Where It All Goes Wrong Алекс Хеффес / Alexis Grapsas 2:33

14 The Hospital Алекс Хеффес 1:14

15 Six Months Later, Lee Gets a Job Алекс Хеффес 2:34

16 Miss Mimi Gives Jake Some Advice Алекс Хеффес 2:45

17 Lee Finds the Bug & Jake Corners George Алекс Хеффес 5:02

18 Is This the Big Moment... And Don't Forget Yellow Card Man Алекс Хеффес 2:22

19 11.22.63 Алекс Хеффес 2:17

20 Inside the Book Depository Алекс Хеффес 8:03

21 Back Through the Rabbit Hole Алекс Хеффес 1:31

22 Harry, Again Алекс Хеффес 2:01

23 I'm Sadie Алекс Хеффес 2:13