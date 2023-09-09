Штамповано с самого начала, 2023

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Постер фильма С самого начала: История расизма в Америке
7.1
С самого начала: История расизма в Америке - Трейлер
Киноафиша Фильмы С самого начала: История расизма в Америке
7.1

С самого начала: История расизма в Америке

, 2023
Stamped from the Beginning
США / документальный / 18+
Трейлеры
Постер фильма С самого начала: История расизма в Америке
7.1
С самого начала: История расизма в Америке - Трейлер
С самого начала: История расизма в Америке  Трейлер

О фильме

Исследование истории расистских идей в США.

В ролях

Леер Лири
Abraham Lincoln
David Goldstein
Boston Elite
Анджела Дэвис
Lynae Vanee
John Toon
Rebellious Jamestown Group
Alexa Rachelle Jennings
Harriet Jacobs
Brittany Packnett Cunningham
Ибрам Х. Кенди
Julian Joseph
Thomas Moss
Rafa Marinho
Gomes de Zurara
Elizabeth Hinton
Рональд Рейган
Self
Режиссер Роджер Росс Уильямс
Сценарист Ибрам Х. Кенди, David Teague
Все актеры и съемочная группа

Детали фильма

Страна США
Продолжительность 1 час 31 минута
Год выпуска 2023
Премьера онлайн 17 ноября 2023
Премьера в мире 9 сентября 2023
Дата выхода
11 ноября 2023 Великобритания 15
Производство One Story Up Productions, story27, Netflix
Другие названия
Stamped from the Beginning, Marcados al nacer, Racisme: Une autre histoire de l'Amérique, Damgalılar: Amerika'da Irkçılığın Tarihi, Gebrandmarkt: Die wahre Geschichte des Rassismus in Amerika, Marcados: A História do Racismo nos EUA, Stamped from the Beginning: la storia del razzismo negli Stati Uniti, Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America, Stemplet fra begynnelsen av, Ustalone z góry, С самого начала: История расизма в Америке, はじめから烙印を押されて, 天生的标签, 生而被標籤

Рейтинг фильма

7.1
Оцените 10 голосов
6.7 IMDb
Обновлено 8 ноября 2023

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