|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|What It Is
|Jonathan Davis
|3:54
|2
|Bitches Brew
|††† (Crosses)
|3:29
|3
|Heaven Knows
|The Pretty Reckless
|3:45
|4
|Freak On a Leash
|Prep School
|4:00
|5
|Sextape
|Deftones / Stephen Carpenter
|4:02
|6
|Schema
|Circa Survive
|4:51
|7
|Raise Hell
|Dorothy
|3:02
|8
|18 and Life
|Skid Row / Rachel Bolan
|3:52
|9
|Mother
|Prep School
|3:54
|10
|Make a Shadow
|Meg Myers
|4:23
|11
|Joan of Arc
|In This Moment / Maria Brink
|3:38
|12
|Fire
|Barns Courtney
|3:18
|13
|Up All Night
|Slaughter / Mark Slaughter
|4:18
|14
|Mr. Doctor Man
|Palaye Royale
|4:05
|15
|Into the Fire
|Asking Alexandria
|3:58
|16
|One of Us Is the Killer
|The Dillinger Escape Plan / Greg Puciato
|3:28
|17
|Alpenglow
|Nightwish / Tuomas Holopainen
|4:49
|18
|Devil's Calling
|Parkway Drive
|3:26
|19
|Trouble
|Sleeping With Sirens / Stevie Aiello
|3:18
|20
|Glass Houses
|Bad Omens / Noah Sebastian
|4:01