Американский сатана
Музыка из фильма «Американский сатана» (2017)
American Satan Американский сатана 2017 / США
5.6 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.5
Музыка из фильма «Американский сатана» (2017)

American Satan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
American Satan (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 20 композиций. Jonathan Davis, ††† (Crosses), The Pretty Reckless, Prep School, Deftones, Circa Survive, Dorothy, Skid Row, Meg Myers, In This Moment, Barns Courtney, Slaughter, Palaye Royale, Asking Alexandria, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Nightwish, Parkway Drive, Sleeping With Sirens, Bad Omens
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 What It Is Jonathan Davis 3:54
2 Bitches Brew ††† (Crosses) 3:29
3 Heaven Knows The Pretty Reckless 3:45
4 Freak On a Leash Prep School 4:00
5 Sextape Deftones / Stephen Carpenter 4:02
6 Schema Circa Survive 4:51
7 Raise Hell Dorothy 3:02
8 18 and Life Skid Row / Rachel Bolan 3:52
9 Mother Prep School 3:54
10 Make a Shadow Meg Myers 4:23
11 Joan of Arc In This Moment / Maria Brink 3:38
12 Fire Barns Courtney 3:18
13 Up All Night Slaughter / Mark Slaughter 4:18
14 Mr. Doctor Man Palaye Royale 4:05
15 Into the Fire Asking Alexandria 3:58
16 One of Us Is the Killer The Dillinger Escape Plan / Greg Puciato 3:28
17 Alpenglow Nightwish / Tuomas Holopainen 4:49
18 Devil's Calling Parkway Drive 3:26
19 Trouble Sleeping With Sirens / Stevie Aiello 3:18
20 Glass Houses Bad Omens / Noah Sebastian 4:01
Доступен список песен из фильма «Американский сатана» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Американский сатана» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
