|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|The First Scalp
|Max Richter
|7:24
|2
|A Woman Alone
|Max Richter
|1:50
|3
|Leaving the Compound
|Max Richter
|4:29
|4
|Cradle to the Grave
|Max Richter
|4:11
|5
|Scream at the Sky
|Max Richter
|6:05
|6
|Camanche Ambush
|Max Richter
|4:45
|7
|Where We Belong
|Max Richter
|2:56
|8
|River Crossing
|Max Richter
|2:53
|9
|A New Introduction
|Max Richter
|2:44
|10
|Leaving Fort Winslow
|Max Richter
|1:48
|11
|How Shall a Sparrow Fly
|Ryan Bingham
|3:46
|12
|What Did They Die For?
|Max Richter
|3:58
|13
|The Lord's Rough Ways
|Max Richter
|3:22
|14
|Something to Give
|Max Richter
|2:18
|15
|The Last of Them
|Max Richter
|3:53
|16
|Appeasing the Chief
|Max Richter
|2:42
|17
|Yellow Hawk's Warning
|Max Richter
|2:35
|18
|Never Goodbye
|Max Richter
|7:35
|19
|Rosalee Theme
|Max Richter
|4:14