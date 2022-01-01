Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Недруги Недруги
Hostiles Недруги 2017 / США
7.5 Оцените
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.2
Музыка из фильма «Недруги» (2017)

Hostiles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Hostiles (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Max Richter, Ryan Bingham
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The First Scalp Max Richter 7:24
2 A Woman Alone Max Richter 1:50
3 Leaving the Compound Max Richter 4:29
4 Cradle to the Grave Max Richter 4:11
5 Scream at the Sky Max Richter 6:05
6 Camanche Ambush Max Richter 4:45
7 Where We Belong Max Richter 2:56
8 River Crossing Max Richter 2:53
9 A New Introduction Max Richter 2:44
10 Leaving Fort Winslow Max Richter 1:48
11 How Shall a Sparrow Fly Ryan Bingham 3:46
12 What Did They Die For? Max Richter 3:58
13 The Lord's Rough Ways Max Richter 3:22
14 Something to Give Max Richter 2:18
15 The Last of Them Max Richter 3:53
16 Appeasing the Chief Max Richter 2:42
17 Yellow Hawk's Warning Max Richter 2:35
18 Never Goodbye Max Richter 7:35
19 Rosalee Theme Max Richter 4:14
Доступен список песен из фильма «Недруги» (2017) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Недруги» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
