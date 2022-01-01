|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|All the Money in the World (Rome 1973)
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:04
|2
|To Be a Getty
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:06
|3
|The Minotaur
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:10
|4
|We Are Kidnappers
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:20
|5
|Paparazzi
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:37
|6
|Hadrian's Villa
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:04
|7
|How Much Would You Pay?
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:23
|8
|Learn a Lesson
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:44
|9
|All the Money In the World (Getty Arrivals)
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:54
|10
|The Waltz of the Newspapers
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:56
|11
|Masterpiece
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:24
|12
|The Red Brigade
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:26
|13
|Police Raid
|Daniel Pemberton
|5:10
|14
|Safety
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:10
|15
|Sold To an Investor
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:34
|16
|Imprisoned
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:41
|17
|Danger Sign
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:23
|18
|Editorial
|Daniel Pemberton
|0:47
|19
|The Collector
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:54
|20
|Getty Pays
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:46
|21
|Hadrian's Model
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:17
|22
|Money Drop
|Daniel Pemberton
|4:32
|23
|Paul Runs
|Daniel Pemberton
|1:32
|24
|Escape, December 15th 1973
|Daniel Pemberton
|6:27
|25
|J. Paul Getty
|Daniel Pemberton
|3:09
|26
|All the Money in the World (Credits)
|Daniel Pemberton
|2:15