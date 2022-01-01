|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Presentation
|池 頼広
|0:36
|2
|Second League
|池 頼広
|1:20
|3
|Small Mission Clear
|池 頼広
|0:50
|4
|Training Room II
|池 頼広
|0:52
|5
|Big Mission Clear
|池 頼広
|1:45
|6
|Evening Station
|池 頼広
|0:47
|7
|the Owner
|池 頼広
|0:44
|8
|Cat House
|池 頼広
|0:37
|9
|Champagne Tower
|池 頼広
|0:40
|10
|for New Stage
|池 頼広
|0:37
|11
|BARNABY Archives
|池 頼広
|0:36
|12
|Entry Balloon
|池 頼広
|0:16
|13
|the Gravity Prince
|池 頼広
|0:30
|14
|Twilight Partner
|池 頼広
|2:41
|15
|the Amethyst Tower
|池 頼広
|2:11
|16
|Fade Out
|池 頼広
|1:04
|17
|the Legend of Goddess I
|池 頼広
|0:56
|18
|a Presentiment
|池 頼広
|0:37
|19
|Girls on the Darling Cafe
|池 頼広
|0:45
|20
|Guys in the Darts Bar
|池 頼広
|1:14
|21
|He got the ax.
|池 頼広
|2:06
|22
|Prince vs Mechanic
|池 頼広
|0:31
|23
|the Stern Bridge
|池 頼広
|3:07
|24
|Terzetto
|池 頼広
|1:03
|25
|The end is near...
|池 頼広
|1:09
|26
|Trauma in the Nightmare I
|池 頼広
|0:41
|27
|the Legend of Goddess II
|池 頼広
|0:38
|28
|e・n・i・g・m・a
|池 頼広
|0:39
|29
|Trauma in the Nightmare II
|池 頼広
|0:33
|30
|Tiger Heart
|池 頼広
|1:19
|31
|Overnight
|池 頼広
|0:33
|32
|Justice Day
|池 頼広
|0:38
|33
|Knot of Family
|池 頼広
|2:00
|34
|Festival Parades
|池 頼広
|0:56
|35
|the Crater City
|池 頼広
|2:04
|36
|Chasers I
|池 頼広
|1:10
|37
|Chasers II
|池 頼広
|1:09
|38
|Chakram
|池 頼広
|1:32
|39
|Nightmare Town
|池 頼広
|1:40
|40
|Nightmare Petals
|池 頼広
|1:41
|41
|Severe Fights
|池 頼広
|1:52
|42
|WILD TIGER style II
|池 頼広
|3:02
|43
|Flight from Nightmare
|池 頼広
|1:14
|44
|Winning Tag I
|池 頼広
|1:44
|45
|Winning Tag II
|池 頼広
|2:01
|46
|Gay the Strongest
|池 頼広
|0:48
|47
|Winning Tag III
|池 頼広
|1:00
|48
|Sky Fall
|池 頼広
|0:32
|49
|the Judge from Red Moon
|池 頼広
|1:38
|50
|the Termination
|池 頼広
|1:17
|51
|Broken Watch
|池 頼広
|2:47
|52
|RYAN & BARNABY
|池 頼広
|1:09
|53
|Get Out Revenge
|池 頼広
|2:43
|54
|All Impossible
|池 頼広
|0:41
|55
|Fight & Fate
|池 頼広
|1:28
|56
|Return of Hero
|池 頼広
|1:56
|57
|The Rising
|池 頼広
|0:54
|58
|Hero's Morning
|池 頼広
|0:49
|59
|Someday TIGER & BUNNY
|池 頼広
|1:30
|60
|The Rising -Theme for APOLLON-
|Golden Ryan(CV: Yuichi Nakamura), Barnaby Brooks Jr. (CV: Masakazu Morita)
|3:24
|61
|The Rising -Theme for APOLLON- (Off Vocal Version)
|Golden Ryan(CV: Yuichi Nakamura), Barnaby Brooks Jr. (CV: Masakazu Morita)
|3:21