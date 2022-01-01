1 Presentation 池 頼広 0:36

2 Second League 池 頼広 1:20

3 Small Mission Clear 池 頼広 0:50

4 Training Room II 池 頼広 0:52

5 Big Mission Clear 池 頼広 1:45

6 Evening Station 池 頼広 0:47

7 the Owner 池 頼広 0:44

8 Cat House 池 頼広 0:37

9 Champagne Tower 池 頼広 0:40

10 for New Stage 池 頼広 0:37

11 BARNABY Archives 池 頼広 0:36

12 Entry Balloon 池 頼広 0:16

13 the Gravity Prince 池 頼広 0:30

14 Twilight Partner 池 頼広 2:41

15 the Amethyst Tower 池 頼広 2:11

16 Fade Out 池 頼広 1:04

17 the Legend of Goddess I 池 頼広 0:56

18 a Presentiment 池 頼広 0:37

19 Girls on the Darling Cafe 池 頼広 0:45

20 Guys in the Darts Bar 池 頼広 1:14

21 He got the ax. 池 頼広 2:06

22 Prince vs Mechanic 池 頼広 0:31

23 the Stern Bridge 池 頼広 3:07

24 Terzetto 池 頼広 1:03

25 The end is near... 池 頼広 1:09

26 Trauma in the Nightmare I 池 頼広 0:41

27 the Legend of Goddess II 池 頼広 0:38

28 e・n・i・g・m・a 池 頼広 0:39

29 Trauma in the Nightmare II 池 頼広 0:33

30 Tiger Heart 池 頼広 1:19

31 Overnight 池 頼広 0:33

32 Justice Day 池 頼広 0:38

33 Knot of Family 池 頼広 2:00

34 Festival Parades 池 頼広 0:56

35 the Crater City 池 頼広 2:04

36 Chasers I 池 頼広 1:10

37 Chasers II 池 頼広 1:09

38 Chakram 池 頼広 1:32

39 Nightmare Town 池 頼広 1:40

40 Nightmare Petals 池 頼広 1:41

41 Severe Fights 池 頼広 1:52

42 WILD TIGER style II 池 頼広 3:02

43 Flight from Nightmare 池 頼広 1:14

44 Winning Tag I 池 頼広 1:44

45 Winning Tag II 池 頼広 2:01

46 Gay the Strongest 池 頼広 0:48

47 Winning Tag III 池 頼広 1:00

48 Sky Fall 池 頼広 0:32

49 the Judge from Red Moon 池 頼広 1:38

50 the Termination 池 頼広 1:17

51 Broken Watch 池 頼広 2:47

52 RYAN & BARNABY 池 頼広 1:09

53 Get Out Revenge 池 頼広 2:43

54 All Impossible 池 頼広 0:41

55 Fight & Fate 池 頼広 1:28

56 Return of Hero 池 頼広 1:56

57 The Rising 池 頼広 0:54

58 Hero's Morning 池 頼広 0:49

59 Someday TIGER & BUNNY 池 頼広 1:30

60 The Rising -Theme for APOLLON- Golden Ryan(CV: Yuichi Nakamura), Barnaby Brooks Jr. (CV: Masakazu Morita) 3:24