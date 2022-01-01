Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Tiger & Bunny: The Rising 2014 / Япония
Музыка из фильма «Tiger & Bunny: The Rising» (2014)

TIGER & BUNNY - the Rising (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
TIGER & BUNNY - the Rising (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 61 композиция. 池 頼広, Golden Ryan(CV: Yuichi Nakamura), Barnaby Brooks Jr. (CV: Masakazu Morita)
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Presentation 池 頼広 0:36
2 Second League 池 頼広 1:20
3 Small Mission Clear 池 頼広 0:50
4 Training Room II 池 頼広 0:52
5 Big Mission Clear 池 頼広 1:45
6 Evening Station 池 頼広 0:47
7 the Owner 池 頼広 0:44
8 Cat House 池 頼広 0:37
9 Champagne Tower 池 頼広 0:40
10 for New Stage 池 頼広 0:37
11 BARNABY Archives 池 頼広 0:36
12 Entry Balloon 池 頼広 0:16
13 the Gravity Prince 池 頼広 0:30
14 Twilight Partner 池 頼広 2:41
15 the Amethyst Tower 池 頼広 2:11
16 Fade Out 池 頼広 1:04
17 the Legend of Goddess I 池 頼広 0:56
18 a Presentiment 池 頼広 0:37
19 Girls on the Darling Cafe 池 頼広 0:45
20 Guys in the Darts Bar 池 頼広 1:14
21 He got the ax. 池 頼広 2:06
22 Prince vs Mechanic 池 頼広 0:31
23 the Stern Bridge 池 頼広 3:07
24 Terzetto 池 頼広 1:03
25 The end is near... 池 頼広 1:09
26 Trauma in the Nightmare I 池 頼広 0:41
27 the Legend of Goddess II 池 頼広 0:38
28 e・n・i・g・m・a 池 頼広 0:39
29 Trauma in the Nightmare II 池 頼広 0:33
30 Tiger Heart 池 頼広 1:19
31 Overnight 池 頼広 0:33
32 Justice Day 池 頼広 0:38
33 Knot of Family 池 頼広 2:00
34 Festival Parades 池 頼広 0:56
35 the Crater City 池 頼広 2:04
36 Chasers I 池 頼広 1:10
37 Chasers II 池 頼広 1:09
38 Chakram 池 頼広 1:32
39 Nightmare Town 池 頼広 1:40
40 Nightmare Petals 池 頼広 1:41
41 Severe Fights 池 頼広 1:52
42 WILD TIGER style II 池 頼広 3:02
43 Flight from Nightmare 池 頼広 1:14
44 Winning Tag I 池 頼広 1:44
45 Winning Tag II 池 頼広 2:01
46 Gay the Strongest 池 頼広 0:48
47 Winning Tag III 池 頼広 1:00
48 Sky Fall 池 頼広 0:32
49 the Judge from Red Moon 池 頼広 1:38
50 the Termination 池 頼広 1:17
51 Broken Watch 池 頼広 2:47
52 RYAN & BARNABY 池 頼広 1:09
53 Get Out Revenge 池 頼広 2:43
54 All Impossible 池 頼広 0:41
55 Fight & Fate 池 頼広 1:28
56 Return of Hero 池 頼広 1:56
57 The Rising 池 頼広 0:54
58 Hero's Morning 池 頼広 0:49
59 Someday TIGER & BUNNY 池 頼広 1:30
60 The Rising -Theme for APOLLON- Golden Ryan(CV: Yuichi Nakamura), Barnaby Brooks Jr. (CV: Masakazu Morita) 3:24
61 The Rising -Theme for APOLLON- (Off Vocal Version) Golden Ryan(CV: Yuichi Nakamura), Barnaby Brooks Jr. (CV: Masakazu Morita) 3:21
Доступен список песен из фильма «Tiger & Bunny: The Rising» (2014) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Tiger & Bunny: The Rising» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
