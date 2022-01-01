|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Générique
|Hugues Le Bars
|0:51
|2
|La vie au village
|Vincent Artaud
|1:49
|3
|Poursuite néolithique
|Vincent Artaud
|1:33
|4
|Voyage de Cro-magnon
|Vincent Artaud
|2:35
|5
|Le voyage de Jack
|Vincent Artaud
|2:48
|6
|Les pirhanas
|Vincent Artaud
|1:19
|7
|Les méchants chiens
|Vincent Artaud
|1:24
|8
|Oggy et Olivia
|Vincent Artaud
|2:16
|9
|Oggy passe à l'action
|Vincent Artaud
|2:18
|10
|La danse des chiens
|Vincent Artaud
|3:24
|11
|Oggy et Jack vont à la chasse
|Vincent Artaud
|1:58
|12
|La statue du roi
|Vincent Artaud
|0:56
|13
|Le défilé
|Vincent Artaud
|1:15
|14
|La romance d'Oggy
|Vincent Artaud
|1:54
|15
|Les cafards montent un plan
|Vincent Artaud
|1:09
|16
|Oggy et Jack galopent
|Vincent Artaud
|1:16
|17
|L'évasion
|Vincent Artaud
|0:36
|18
|Thème d'Olivia
|Vincent Artaud
|1:12
|19
|31 décembre 1899
|Vincent Artaud
|1:16
|20
|Chez Sherlock
|Vincent Artaud
|1:03
|21
|Les cafards volent la clé puis la bombe
|Vincent Artaud
|1:56
|22
|Enquête dans la boutique
|Vincent Artaud
|1:44
|23
|Carnaby Street
|Vincent Artaud
|1:14
|24
|L'hélicoptère
|Vincent Artaud
|1:21
|25
|Poursuite aérienne
|Vincent Artaud
|2:23
|26
|Big Ben
|Vincent Artaud
|1:22
|27
|La fête de fin d'année
|Vincent Artaud
|1:41
|28
|Oggy-Wan
|Vincent Artaud
|2:30