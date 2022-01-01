Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из мультфильма «Невероятные приключения кота» (2013)
Oggy et les cafards Невероятные приключения кота 2013 / Франция
6.4 Оцените
Рейтинг IMDb: 6.3
Музыка из мультфильма «Невероятные приключения кота» (2013)

Oggy et les cafards (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Oggy et les cafards (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Hugues Le Bars, Vincent Artaud
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Générique Hugues Le Bars 0:51
2 La vie au village Vincent Artaud 1:49
3 Poursuite néolithique Vincent Artaud 1:33
4 Voyage de Cro-magnon Vincent Artaud 2:35
5 Le voyage de Jack Vincent Artaud 2:48
6 Les pirhanas Vincent Artaud 1:19
7 Les méchants chiens Vincent Artaud 1:24
8 Oggy et Olivia Vincent Artaud 2:16
9 Oggy passe à l'action Vincent Artaud 2:18
10 La danse des chiens Vincent Artaud 3:24
11 Oggy et Jack vont à la chasse Vincent Artaud 1:58
12 La statue du roi Vincent Artaud 0:56
13 Le défilé Vincent Artaud 1:15
14 La romance d'Oggy Vincent Artaud 1:54
15 Les cafards montent un plan Vincent Artaud 1:09
16 Oggy et Jack galopent Vincent Artaud 1:16
17 L'évasion Vincent Artaud 0:36
18 Thème d'Olivia Vincent Artaud 1:12
19 31 décembre 1899 Vincent Artaud 1:16
20 Chez Sherlock Vincent Artaud 1:03
21 Les cafards volent la clé puis la bombe Vincent Artaud 1:56
22 Enquête dans la boutique Vincent Artaud 1:44
23 Carnaby Street Vincent Artaud 1:14
24 L'hélicoptère Vincent Artaud 1:21
25 Poursuite aérienne Vincent Artaud 2:23
26 Big Ben Vincent Artaud 1:22
27 La fête de fin d'année Vincent Artaud 1:41
28 Oggy-Wan Vincent Artaud 2:30
Доступен список песен из мультфильма «Невероятные приключения кота» (2013) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из мультфильма «Невероятные приключения кота» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
