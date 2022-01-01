|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Minor Keys
|Big Troubles
|4:26
|2
|Alley Cat
|The Ettes
|2:38
|3
|Would You Take It
|Vex Ruffin
|2:48
|4
|The Crystal Cat
|Dan Deacon
|3:49
|5
|Go Away
|Seapony
|2:47
|6
|My Punk Is Alive (Inside)
|The Fruhstucks
|3:34
|7
|Heaven In Stereo
|Her Happy Hookers, Shilpa Ray
|2:45
|8
|Careful What You Say
|Class Actress
|5:14
|9
|Only Yesterday
|Taken By Trees
|2:36
|10
|Both Hands
|Ani DiFranco
|3:37
|11
|Flower Gun
|Jesse Voccia, Nori Takei
|2:19
|12
|Saturn Returns
|Kyle Forester
|2:16
|13
|Strip Club and Aftermath
|Fall On Your Sword
|6:07