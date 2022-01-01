Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Давай, до свидания! Давай, до свидания!
Давай, до свидания!
Lola Versus Давай, до свидания! 2012 / США
5.9 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5.4
Музыка из фильма «Давай, до свидания!» (2012)

Lola Versus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Lola Versus (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 13 композиций. Big Troubles, The Ettes, Vex Ruffin, Dan Deacon, Seapony, The Fruhstucks, Her Happy Hookers, Shilpa Ray, Class Actress, Taken By Trees, Ani DiFranco, Jesse Voccia, Nori Takei, Kyle Forester, Fall On Your Sword
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Minor Keys Big Troubles 4:26
2 Alley Cat The Ettes 2:38
3 Would You Take It Vex Ruffin 2:48
4 The Crystal Cat Dan Deacon 3:49
5 Go Away Seapony 2:47
6 My Punk Is Alive (Inside) The Fruhstucks 3:34
7 Heaven In Stereo Her Happy Hookers, Shilpa Ray 2:45
8 Careful What You Say Class Actress 5:14
9 Only Yesterday Taken By Trees 2:36
10 Both Hands Ani DiFranco 3:37
11 Flower Gun Jesse Voccia, Nori Takei 2:19
12 Saturn Returns Kyle Forester 2:16
13 Strip Club and Aftermath Fall On Your Sword 6:07
Доступен список песен из фильма «Давай, до свидания!» (2012) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Давай, до свидания!» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
