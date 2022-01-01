Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Джэни Джонс Джэни Джонс
Janie Jones Джэни Джонс 2010 / США
7.2 Оцените
12 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.6
Музыка из фильма «Джэни Джонс» (2010)

Janie Jones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Janie Jones (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 11 композиций. Эбигейл Бреслин, Abigail Breslin and Alessandro Nivola, Patrick Watson, Алессандро Нивола, William Fitzsimmons, Gemma Hayes
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Hurricane Эбигейл Бреслин 3:08
2 Find Love Abigail Breslin and Alessandro Nivola 2:35
3 Fight for Me Эбигейл Бреслин 3:17
4 Just a Game Эбигейл Бреслин 2:32
5 The Great Escape Patrick Watson 3:07
6 Please Алессандро Нивола 2:28
7 Never Done Алессандро Нивола 4:09
8 All At Once Алессандро Нивола 2:35
9 Even Now William Fitzsimmons 2:53
10 Waiting for You Gemma Hayes 3:16
11 House of the Rising Sun Эбигейл Бреслин 2:31
Доступен список песен из фильма «Джэни Джонс» (2010) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Джэни Джонс» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
