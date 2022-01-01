|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hurricane
|Эбигейл Бреслин
|3:08
|2
|Find Love
|Abigail Breslin and Alessandro Nivola
|2:35
|3
|Fight for Me
|Эбигейл Бреслин
|3:17
|4
|Just a Game
|Эбигейл Бреслин
|2:32
|5
|The Great Escape
|Patrick Watson
|3:07
|6
|Please
|Алессандро Нивола
|2:28
|7
|Never Done
|Алессандро Нивола
|4:09
|8
|All At Once
|Алессандро Нивола
|2:35
|9
|Even Now
|William Fitzsimmons
|2:53
|10
|Waiting for You
|Gemma Hayes
|3:16
|11
|House of the Rising Sun
|Эбигейл Бреслин
|2:31