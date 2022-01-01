|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|To Protect His Blind Side
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:07
|2
|Cello Song
|The Books / Nick Drake
|3:52
|3
|All Things Are Possible / Your Father
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:17
|4
|Osmosis
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:11
|5
|Hang of It
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:51
|6
|Unsquare Dance
|The Dave Brubeck Quartet / Dave Brubeck
|2:01
|7
|Eviction
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:02
|8
|Summer Training
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:34
|9
|Moms
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:12
|10
|Thank Me Later
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:48
|11
|Part of the Family
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:14
|12
|The First Game
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:13
|13
|Gridiron Machine
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:30
|14
|Inspired Play
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:37
|15
|Taming Lions
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:35
|16
|The Art of Recruiting
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:21
|17
|The Light Brigade
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:42
|18
|Michael Graduates
|Картер Бёруэлл
|0:49
|19
|It's Your Life
|Картер Бёруэлл
|1:16
|20
|My Son Michael
|Картер Бёруэлл
|2:05
|21
|Going Up the Country (2005 Remaster)
|Canned Heat / Alan Wilson
|2:52
|22
|Chances
|Five for Fighting / John Ondrasik
|3:34