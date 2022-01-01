Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Развод. Фильм второй" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Невидимая сторона Невидимая сторона
Киноафиша Фильмы Невидимая сторона Музыка из фильма «Невидимая сторона» (2009)
The Blind Side Невидимая сторона 2009 / США
7.5 Оцените
20 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 7.6
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Невидимая сторона» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
The Blind Side (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Blind Side (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 22 композиции. Картер Бёруэлл, The Books, The Dave Brubeck Quartet, Canned Heat, Five for Fighting
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 To Protect His Blind Side Картер Бёруэлл 1:07
2 Cello Song The Books / Nick Drake 3:52
3 All Things Are Possible / Your Father Картер Бёруэлл 2:17
4 Osmosis Картер Бёруэлл 1:11
5 Hang of It Картер Бёруэлл 0:51
6 Unsquare Dance The Dave Brubeck Quartet / Dave Brubeck 2:01
7 Eviction Картер Бёруэлл 1:02
8 Summer Training Картер Бёруэлл 1:34
9 Moms Картер Бёруэлл 1:12
10 Thank Me Later Картер Бёруэлл 1:48
11 Part of the Family Картер Бёруэлл 1:14
12 The First Game Картер Бёруэлл 1:13
13 Gridiron Machine Картер Бёруэлл 1:30
14 Inspired Play Картер Бёруэлл 1:37
15 Taming Lions Картер Бёруэлл 1:35
16 The Art of Recruiting Картер Бёруэлл 2:21
17 The Light Brigade Картер Бёруэлл 2:42
18 Michael Graduates Картер Бёруэлл 0:49
19 It's Your Life Картер Бёруэлл 1:16
20 My Son Michael Картер Бёруэлл 2:05
21 Going Up the Country (2005 Remaster) Canned Heat / Alan Wilson 2:52
22 Chances Five for Fighting / John Ondrasik 3:34
Доступен список песен из фильма «Невидимая сторона» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Невидимая сторона» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Ахнете: вот как выглядит изнутри роскошный особняк Киркорова
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши