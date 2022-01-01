Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Слава Слава
Киноафиша Фильмы Слава Музыка из фильма «Слава» (2009)
Fame Слава 2009 / США
7.8 Оцените
10 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Слава» (2009)

Вся информация о фильме
Fame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Fame (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 19 композиций. Raney Shockne, Naturi Naughton, Anjulie, Asher Book, Hopsin, Ak'Sent, Tynisha Keli, Donte "Burger" Winston, Santigold, Naturi Naughton, Collins Pennie, Sam Sparro, Collins Pennie, Меган Маллалли, Rachael Sage, Naturi Naughton, Asher Book, Kay Panabaker
Слушать
Fame (The Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) [Bonus Track Version]
Fame (The Original Soundtrack from the Motion Picture) [Bonus Track Version] 12 композиций. Irene Cara, Paul McCrane, Linda Clifford, Contemporary Gospel Chorus, The High School of Music and Art, Michael Gore, Eric Brockington, Irene Cara, Laura Dean, Paul McCrane, Traci Parnell,
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Welcome to P.A. Raney Shockne 0:53
2 Fame Naturi Naughton 3:26
3 Big Things Anjulie 2:52
4 Ordinary People Asher Book 4:16
5 This is My Life Hopsin, Ak'Sent, Tynisha Keli, Donte "Burger" Winston 3:23
6 Out Here On My Own Naturi Naughton 3:23
7 Street Hustlin' (feat. Stella Moon) Raney Shockne 1:25
8 You'll Find a Way (Switch & Sinden Remix) Santigold 3:13
9 Can't Hide from Love Naturi Naughton, Collins Pennie 3:42
10 Black & Gold Sam Sparro 3:32
11 Back to Back (feat. Ashleigh Haney) Collins Pennie 2:58
12 I Put a Spell On You (feat. Eddie Wakes) Raney Shockne 2:28
13 Get On the Floor Naturi Naughton, Collins Pennie 3:48
14 Try Asher Book 3:27
15 You Took Advantage of Me Меган Маллалли 3:17
16 Too Many Women (Damon Elliott Remix) Rachael Sage 3:00
17 Someone to Watch Over Me Asher Book 3:21
18 You Made Me Love You (feat. Oren Waters) Raney Shockne 2:57
19 Hold Your Dream Naturi Naughton, Asher Book, Kay Panabaker 5:37
Доступен список песен из фильма «Слава» (2009) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Слава» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
Блондинку Свету Букину знала вся страна: вот что с ней стало
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Вот сколько лет суждено прожить разным знакам Зодиака
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Тест на знание кино СССР: насколько хорошо вы помните «Кавказская пленница»?
Приложение киноафиши