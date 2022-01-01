|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Welcome to P.A.
|Raney Shockne
|0:53
|2
|Fame
|Naturi Naughton
|3:26
|3
|Big Things
|Anjulie
|2:52
|4
|Ordinary People
|Asher Book
|4:16
|5
|This is My Life
|Hopsin, Ak'Sent, Tynisha Keli, Donte "Burger" Winston
|3:23
|6
|Out Here On My Own
|Naturi Naughton
|3:23
|7
|Street Hustlin' (feat. Stella Moon)
|Raney Shockne
|1:25
|8
|You'll Find a Way (Switch & Sinden Remix)
|Santigold
|3:13
|9
|Can't Hide from Love
|Naturi Naughton, Collins Pennie
|3:42
|10
|Black & Gold
|Sam Sparro
|3:32
|11
|Back to Back (feat. Ashleigh Haney)
|Collins Pennie
|2:58
|12
|I Put a Spell On You (feat. Eddie Wakes)
|Raney Shockne
|2:28
|13
|Get On the Floor
|Naturi Naughton, Collins Pennie
|3:48
|14
|Try
|Asher Book
|3:27
|15
|You Took Advantage of Me
|Меган Маллалли
|3:17
|16
|Too Many Women (Damon Elliott Remix)
|Rachael Sage
|3:00
|17
|Someone to Watch Over Me
|Asher Book
|3:21
|18
|You Made Me Love You (feat. Oren Waters)
|Raney Shockne
|2:57
|19
|Hold Your Dream
|Naturi Naughton, Asher Book, Kay Panabaker
|5:37