|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Don't Panic
|Coldplay / Martin
|2:16
|2
|Caring Is Creepy
|The Shins / James Mercer
|3:19
|3
|In the Waiting Line
|Zero 7
|4:32
|4
|New Slang
|The Shins / James Mercer
|3:49
|5
|I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You
|Colin Hay
|5:18
|6
|Blue Eyes
|Cary Brothers
|4:17
|7
|Fair
|Remy Zero / Gregory Scott Slay
|3:54
|8
|One of These Things First
|Nick Drake
|4:49
|9
|Lebanese Blonde
|Thievery Corporation / Eric Hilton
|4:46
|10
|The Only Living Boy in New York
|Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon
|3:57
|11
|Such Great Heights
|Iron & Wine / Jimmy Tamborello
|4:11
|12
|Let Go
|Frou Frou / Guy Sigsworth
|4:12
|13
|Winding Road
|Bonnie Somerville / David Weisberg
|3:27