1 Don't Panic Coldplay / Martin 2:16

2 Caring Is Creepy The Shins / James Mercer 3:19

3 In the Waiting Line Zero 7 4:32

4 New Slang The Shins / James Mercer 3:49

5 I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You Colin Hay 5:18

6 Blue Eyes Cary Brothers 4:17

7 Fair Remy Zero / Gregory Scott Slay 3:54

8 One of These Things First Nick Drake 4:49

9 Lebanese Blonde Thievery Corporation / Eric Hilton 4:46

10 The Only Living Boy in New York Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 3:57

11 Such Great Heights Iron & Wine / Jimmy Tamborello 4:11

12 Let Go Frou Frou / Guy Sigsworth 4:12