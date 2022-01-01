Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Страна садов Страна садов
Garden State Страна садов 2004 / США
8.3 Оцените
10 голосов
Музыка из фильма «Страна садов» (2004)

Garden State (Music from the Motion Picture)
Garden State (Music from the Motion Picture) 13 композиций. Coldplay, The Shins, Zero 7, Colin Hay, Cary Brothers, Remy Zero, Nick Drake, Thievery Corporation, Simon & Garfunkel, Iron & Wine, Frou Frou, Bonnie Somerville
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Don't Panic Coldplay / Martin 2:16
2 Caring Is Creepy The Shins / James Mercer 3:19
3 In the Waiting Line Zero 7 4:32
4 New Slang The Shins / James Mercer 3:49
5 I Just Don't Think I'll Ever Get Over You Colin Hay 5:18
6 Blue Eyes Cary Brothers 4:17
7 Fair Remy Zero / Gregory Scott Slay 3:54
8 One of These Things First Nick Drake 4:49
9 Lebanese Blonde Thievery Corporation / Eric Hilton 4:46
10 The Only Living Boy in New York Simon & Garfunkel / Paul Simon 3:57
11 Such Great Heights Iron & Wine / Jimmy Tamborello 4:11
12 Let Go Frou Frou / Guy Sigsworth 4:12
13 Winding Road Bonnie Somerville / David Weisberg 3:27
Доступен список песен из фильма «Страна садов» (2004) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Страна садов» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
