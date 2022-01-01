|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Lovin' You Lots and Lots
|The Norm Wooster Singers / T. Hanks
|1:53
|2
|That Thing You Do!
|The Wonders / A. Schlesinger
|2:47
|3
|Little Wild One
|The Wonders
|2:30
|4
|Dance With Me Tonight
|The Wonders
|2:05
|5
|All My Only Dreams
|The Wonders / Rick Elias
|2:54
|6
|I Need You (That Thing You Do)
|The Wonders
|2:52
|7
|She Knows It
|The Heardsman
|3:00
|8
|Mr. Downtown
|Freddy Fredrickson
|2:32
|9
|Hold My Hand, Hold My Heart
|The Chantrellines
|3:11
|10
|Voyage Around the Moon
|The Saturn 5
|3:05
|11
|My World Is Over
|Diane Dane
|3:01
|12
|Drive Faster
|The Vicksburgs
|2:47
|13
|Shrimp Shack
|Cap'n Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters
|2:21
|14
|Time to Blow
|Del Paxton / R. Mann
|4:19
|15
|That Thing You Do! (Live At the Hollywood TV Showcase)
|The Wonders / A. Schlesinger
|2:54