Музыка из фильма «То, что ты делаешь» (1996)
That Thing You Do То, что ты делаешь 1996 / США
15 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.9
Музыка из фильма «То, что ты делаешь» (1996)

That Thing You Do! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
That Thing You Do! (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 15 композиций. The Norm Wooster Singers, The Wonders, The Heardsman, Freddy Fredrickson, The Chantrellines, The Saturn 5, Diane Dane, The Vicksburgs, Cap'n Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters, Del Paxton
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Lovin' You Lots and Lots The Norm Wooster Singers / T. Hanks 1:53
2 That Thing You Do! The Wonders / A. Schlesinger 2:47
3 Little Wild One The Wonders 2:30
4 Dance With Me Tonight The Wonders 2:05
5 All My Only Dreams The Wonders / Rick Elias 2:54
6 I Need You (That Thing You Do) The Wonders 2:52
7 She Knows It The Heardsman 3:00
8 Mr. Downtown Freddy Fredrickson 2:32
9 Hold My Hand, Hold My Heart The Chantrellines 3:11
10 Voyage Around the Moon The Saturn 5 3:05
11 My World Is Over Diane Dane 3:01
12 Drive Faster The Vicksburgs 2:47
13 Shrimp Shack Cap'n Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters 2:21
14 Time to Blow Del Paxton / R. Mann 4:19
15 That Thing You Do! (Live At the Hollywood TV Showcase) The Wonders / A. Schlesinger 2:54
Доступен список песен из фильма «То, что ты делаешь» (1996) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «То, что ты делаешь» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
