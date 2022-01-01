Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Оповещения от Киноафиши
Скоро в прокате "Нахимовцы" 1
Напомним вам о выходе в прокат любимых премьер и главных новостях прямо в браузере!
Меню
Отмена
Ваши билеты в личном кабинете
Иствикские ведьмы Иствикские ведьмы
Киноафиша Фильмы Иствикские ведьмы Музыка из фильма «Иствикские ведьмы» (1987)
The Witches Of Eastwick Иствикские ведьмы 1987 / США
7.2 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.5
Написать отзыв
В избранное Уже в избранном

Музыка из фильма «Иствикские ведьмы» (1987)

Вся информация о фильме
The Witches of Eastwick (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Witches of Eastwick (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 14 композиций. John Williams
Слушать
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 The Township of Eastwick John Williams 2:49
2 The Dance of the Witches John Williams 4:47
3 Maleficio John Williams 3:22
4 The Seduction of Alex John Williams 2:42
5 Daryl's Secrets John Williams 2:54
6 The Seduction of Suki and the Ballroom Scene John Williams 7:09
7 Daryl Arrives John Williams 2:46
8 The Tennis Game John Williams 2:51
9 Have Another Cherry! John Williams 3:25
10 Daryl Rejected John Williams 3:03
11 The Ride Home John Williams 3:23
12 The Destruction of Daryl John Williams 3:40
13 The Children's Carousel John Williams 1:54
14 End Credits [The Dance of the Witches Reprise] John Williams 4:47
Доступен список песен из фильма «Иствикские ведьмы» (1987) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Иствикские ведьмы» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
Пес-самурай и город кошек
Пес-самурай и город кошек
2022, Великобритания / Китай / США, боевик, анимация, комедия
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
Открытое море: Монстр глубины
2022, Австралия, триллер
Одна
Одна
2022, Россия, приключения, катастрофа
Неувольняемый
Неувольняемый
2022, Франция, комедия
Главная роль
Главная роль
2021, Испания / Аргентина, комедия, драма
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
Кукла. Последнее проклятье
2021, Мексика, ужасы
Забытое чудо
Забытое чудо
2022, Россия, анимация, семейный, приключения
Хронос
Хронос
2022, Россия, семейный, приключения, фантастика
Побег из космоса
Побег из космоса
2022, Китай, анимация, комедия, семейный
Булки
Булки
2022, Россия, комедия
Драйв
Драйв
2011, США, драма, боевик
Молодой человек
Молодой человек
2022, Россия, комедия
Related video
«Спасибо за 4 счастливых года»: Орбакайте попрощалась с «Современником»
Такого не ожидал никто: изменившаяся до неузнаваемости Бьянка пошла вразнос у всех на глазах
Ивлееву обошел на повороте: вот как живет лишившийся дома Элджей после развода
Не один: покинувший страну Цискаридзе не стал молчать
«Нужно что-то менять»: Киркоров раскрыл все карты
Возмутил народ: за что Хрюшу пытались «уволить» из «Спокойной ночи, малыши!»
«Бузова была права»: Тарасова подловили на нелепой лжи
Сходство налицо: отец Фриске огорошил признанием
«Зрителей не стеснялся»: Пресняков пошел по проторенной дорожке
Голливуд позавидует: в спорах о популярности Ханде Эрчел поставили точку
Отгородился от семьи и не выходит на связь: правда о сыне Децла вышла наружу
Против не только Елизавета II: истинное отношение к Меган Маркл предали огласке
Приложение киноафиши