1 The Township of Eastwick John Williams 2:49

2 The Dance of the Witches John Williams 4:47

3 Maleficio John Williams 3:22

4 The Seduction of Alex John Williams 2:42

5 Daryl's Secrets John Williams 2:54

6 The Seduction of Suki and the Ballroom Scene John Williams 7:09

7 Daryl Arrives John Williams 2:46

8 The Tennis Game John Williams 2:51

9 Have Another Cherry! John Williams 3:25

10 Daryl Rejected John Williams 3:03

11 The Ride Home John Williams 3:23

12 The Destruction of Daryl John Williams 3:40

13 The Children's Carousel John Williams 1:54