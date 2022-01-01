|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Disco Medley (Live At Houston Astrodome)
|Selena
|3:42
|2
|Where Did the Feeling Go?
|Selena
|3:45
|3
|Disco Medley, Pt. II (Live At Houston Astrodome)
|Selena
|4:13
|4
|Is It the Beat?
|Selena
|4:09
|5
|Only Love
|Selena
|4:12
|6
|Oldies Medley
|Vidal Brothers
|4:50
|7
|Dreaming of You
|Selena
|5:14
|8
|A Boy Like That
|Selena
|5:53
|9
|I Could Fall In Love
|Selena
|4:41
|10
|Cumbia Medley (Live At Houston Astrodome)
|Selena
|8:39
|11
|Vivirás Selena
|Pete Astudillo, Bobby Pulido, Emilio Navaira, Jennifer y Los Jetz, Graciela Beltran, Barrio Boyz
|5:04
|12
|One More Time
|Lil' Ray
|3:45