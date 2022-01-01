Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Селена» (1997)
Selena Селена 1997 / США
7.2 Оцените
13 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.8
Музыка из фильма «Селена» (1997)

Selena (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Selena (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 12 композиций. Selena, Vidal Brothers, Pete Astudillo, Bobby Pulido, Emilio Navaira, Jennifer y Los Jetz, Graciela Beltran, Barrio Boyz, Lil' Ray
1 Disco Medley (Live At Houston Astrodome) Selena 3:42
2 Where Did the Feeling Go? Selena 3:45
3 Disco Medley, Pt. II (Live At Houston Astrodome) Selena 4:13
4 Is It the Beat? Selena 4:09
5 Only Love Selena 4:12
6 Oldies Medley Vidal Brothers 4:50
7 Dreaming of You Selena 5:14
8 A Boy Like That Selena 5:53
9 I Could Fall In Love Selena 4:41
10 Cumbia Medley (Live At Houston Astrodome) Selena 8:39
11 Vivirás Selena Pete Astudillo, Bobby Pulido, Emilio Navaira, Jennifer y Los Jetz, Graciela Beltran, Barrio Boyz 5:04
12 One More Time Lil' Ray 3:45
Доступен список песен из фильма «Селена» (1997) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Селена» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
