|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Painted On My Heart
|The Cult / Diane Warren
|4:28
|2
|Machismo
|Gomez / Thomas Gray
|3:37
|3
|Flower
|Moby / Richard Hall
|3:26
|4
|Rap
|Groove Armada
|4:15
|5
|Leave Home
|The Chemical Brothers / Tom Rowlands
|5:14
|6
|Da Rockwilder
|Method Man, Redman
|2:20
|7
|Roll All Day
|Ice Cube / D. Saunders
|3:16
|8
|Sugarless
|Caviar
|3:07
|9
|Never Gonna Come Back Down (feat. M. Doughty)
|B.T. Express / M. Doughty
|3:48
|10
|Too Sick To Pray
|A3 / Willie Nelson
|4:46
|11
|Party Up
|DMX / Kasseem Dean
|4:31
|12
|Stop The Rock
|Apollo Four Forty / Howard Gray
|3:33
|13
|Better Days (And The Bottom Drops Out)
|Citizen King
|6:24
|14
|Boost Me
|Тревор Рэбин
|2:48