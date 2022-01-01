1 Hospital Hallway Марк Шэймен 0:50

2 Like Smoke Through a Keyhole Марк Шэймен 2:00

3 Best In LA Марк Шэймен 1:21

4 Really Bad News Марк Шэймен 1:51

5 La Vie en Rose Марк Шэймен 2:27

6 Hotel Source Марк Шэймен 1:14

7 Did You Hear It? Марк Шэймен 2:25

8 Flying Home Марк Шэймен 1:17

9 Homecomings Марк Шэймен 3:29

10 Life and Death Марк Шэймен 3:55

11 The Mountain Марк Шэймен 2:23

12 End Credits Марк Шэймен 3:54

13 "A Seed of Grain" (Theme From "The American President") Марк Шэймен / Ramsey McLean 3:10

14 City Slickers Марк Шэймен 2:30

15 Simon Birch Марк Шэймен 2:13

16 The Addams Family Марк Шэймен 1:33

17 Mother Марк Шэймен 1:07

18 North Марк Шэймен 2:13

19 "A Wink and a Smile" (From "Sleepless In Seattle") Марк Шэймен 2:23

20 "Blame Canada" (From "South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut") Марк Шэймен 1:47

21 Mr. Saturday Night Марк Шэймен 2:24

22 Goldfinger (Aka "Printmaster") Марк Шэймен / Лесли Брикасс 2:14