|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Hospital Hallway
|Марк Шэймен
|0:50
|2
|Like Smoke Through a Keyhole
|Марк Шэймен
|2:00
|3
|Best In LA
|Марк Шэймен
|1:21
|4
|Really Bad News
|Марк Шэймен
|1:51
|5
|La Vie en Rose
|Марк Шэймен
|2:27
|6
|Hotel Source
|Марк Шэймен
|1:14
|7
|Did You Hear It?
|Марк Шэймен
|2:25
|8
|Flying Home
|Марк Шэймен
|1:17
|9
|Homecomings
|Марк Шэймен
|3:29
|10
|Life and Death
|Марк Шэймен
|3:55
|11
|The Mountain
|Марк Шэймен
|2:23
|12
|End Credits
|Марк Шэймен
|3:54
|13
|"A Seed of Grain" (Theme From "The American President")
|Марк Шэймен / Ramsey McLean
|3:10
|14
|City Slickers
|Марк Шэймен
|2:30
|15
|Simon Birch
|Марк Шэймен
|2:13
|16
|The Addams Family
|Марк Шэймен
|1:33
|17
|Mother
|Марк Шэймен
|1:07
|18
|North
|Марк Шэймен
|2:13
|19
|"A Wink and a Smile" (From "Sleepless In Seattle")
|Марк Шэймен
|2:23
|20
|"Blame Canada" (From "South Park: Bigger Longer & Uncut")
|Марк Шэймен
|1:47
|21
|Mr. Saturday Night
|Марк Шэймен
|2:24
|22
|Goldfinger (Aka "Printmaster")
|Марк Шэймен / Лесли Брикасс
|2:14
|23
|"What Makes a Family" (Theme From "Stuart Saves His Family")
|Марк Шэймен
|1:29